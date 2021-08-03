Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Another Pandemic Harm: Seniors May Have Higher Risk of Falling

US News and World Report
 3 days ago

TUESDAY, Aug. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Older Americans already face a higher risk of falls, but the decline in physical activity during the pandemic may have made matters worse, a new survey suggests. More than a third of the 2,074 U.S. adults aged 50 to 80 who took part...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Pandemic#U S News#Healthday News#Americans#Walker#School Of Nursing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthptproductsonline.com

Another Lingering Factor from COVID-19: Increased Fall Risk

The COVID-19 pandemic may have increased older adults’ risk of falling and injuring themselves, due to changes in physical activity, conditioning and mobility, a new national poll suggests. More than a third of people between the ages of 50 and 80 report their physical activity declined in the pandemic’s first...
Ann Arbor, MIgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Some Seniors Report Worsening Mental Health in Pandemic

HealthDay News — About 20 percent of older adults reported worsening in their mental health since the start of the pandemic, according to research published online July 27 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. Lauren B. Gerlach, D.O., from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and colleagues surveyed...
Healthyaleclimateconnections.org

Older adults face higher risk of heat-related illnesses

Hot, sticky summer weather is uncomfortable and dangerous. It can cause heat stroke. And if people have underlying health conditions, it can even trigger crises like heart attacks. “When we look at major heat waves, you see that lots of people died not just from heat stroke, but from cardio-respiratory...
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

Loneliness Linked to Use of High-Risk Meds in Seniors

FRIDAY, Aug. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Loneliness is a powerful predictor of use of medications used to treat physical and psychological symptoms among older, community-dwelling adults, according to a research letter published online July 26 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Ashwin A. Kotwal, M.D., from University of California in San...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This May Double Your Risk of Dementia, Study Shows

Dementia, a general term that describes the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities, impacts an estimated 5 million Americans at any given time. However, the cognitive disease is not a normal part of aging, says the CDC. There are a number of risk factors that influence whether or not someone will develop one of the many forms of the disease. Many of them are genetic. However, some are environmental or behavioral. Now, a study published in Aging has found a link between one unhealthy habit and dementia, finding that it can double an individual's chance of developing it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss this urgent news: Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Women's Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Female surgeons have higher risk of pregnancy loss, study finds

Female surgeons are more likely to delay pregnancy, have nonelective C-sections and experience pregnancy loss than women who aren't surgeons, according to a paper published July 28 in JAMA Surgery. Researchers surveyed 692 female surgeons from November 2020 to January 2021. They found the median age for female surgeons to...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Another byproduct of the pandemic: paranoia

The COVID-19 pandemic increased our feelings of paranoia, particularly in states where wearing masks was mandated, a new Yale study has shown. That heightened paranoia was particularly acute in states where adherence to mask mandates was low, the researchers report July 27 in the journal Nature Human Behaviour. Increased feelings...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Poorer Motor Function in Seniors Linked to Mortality Risk

THURSDAY, Aug. 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Poorer motor function in older age is associated with increased risk of mortality, according to a study published online Aug. 5 in The BMJ. Benjamin Landré, from the Université de Paris, and colleagues conducted a prospective cohort study to examine the correlation between...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Red Meat Tied to Higher Risk for Ischemic Heart Disease

FRIDAY, Aug. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Higher intake of both unprocessed red meat and processed meat is associated with ischemic heart disease (IHD), according to a review published online July 20 in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition. Keren Papier, Ph.D., from the University of Oxford in the...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Sciencespring.org.uk

Lack Of This Vitamin Linked To Brain Damage

Low levels have also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as cancer and heart disease. A diet low in vitamin D could be causing brain damage, research suggests. Scientists have found that rats fed a diet low in vitamin D have lower cognitive performance. The rats also show damage...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

If You Spot This in Your Mouth, You're at Risk for Heart Attack, Says Study

There are many risk factors for heart attacks—age, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and genetics included—per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, there are also less obvious conditions that can determine your likelihood of experiencing a major cardiovascular event. According to one study, there is even a dental condition that can even come into play. Read on to find out what it is.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy