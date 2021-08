With coronavirus pandemic persisting due to many Americans’ bad decisions, many institutions of higher education are mandating vaccines and masks. The Chronicle of Higher Education lists 643 colleges requiring students or employees to get their coronavirus shots. None of those are in South Dakota, although as we noted Sunday, South Dakota State University nursing students must get their shots before going out into the field for clinicals. In our neighboring states, students headed to Nebraska Wesleyan, Creighton, Grinnell, Gustavus Adolphus, St. Olaf, and St. Thomas must get coronavirus vaccines.