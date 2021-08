If George Kliavkoff thought his first few weeks on the job as new PAC 12 commissioner were going to afford him the opportunity to ease into his new role, he was sorely mistaken. Kilavkoff, like everyone else in the college athletics world, has had to adjust on the fly to the news that Texas and Oklahoma will be joining the SEC and on Tuesday, the leader of the conference Texas Tech fans are hopeful to join spoke to the media at PAC 12 media day.