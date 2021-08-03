Cancel
Internet

Use Facebook a Lot? You're More Likely to Be Unvaccinated

 5 days ago

TUESDAY, Aug. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Americans who get their COVID-19 news and information solely from Facebook have much lower vaccination rates than the general population. That's the takeaway from a new survey of nearly 20,700 people across the United States. The researchers asked them in June which of...

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Go Here

As the highly contagious Delta variant spreads, many people and businesses across the U.S. are starting to crack down, mask up, and implement restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus once more. In just the last week, the White House issued vaccination requirements for federal workers and many restaurants across the country started requiring proof of vaccination for those looking to dine inside. But this new "no vax, no service" approach isn't just hitting certain workplaces and your favorite spots to eat. Another popular attraction has just announced a new ban on unvaccinated visitors.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Be Banned From Eating Out in These Cities

As the Delta variant continues to spread across the U.S., many restauranteurs have decided they're no longer willing to take the gamble with unvaccinated diners. A slew of bars and restaurants in major cities and suburban areas alike have decided to ban unvaccinated people from eating in their establishments in an effort to keep their employees and patrons safe while trying to quell the spike in cases associated with the Delta variant. On Tuesday, Aug. 3, New York became the first city begin requiring proof of vaccination for people dining at restaurants indoors or going to gyms and performances inside, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. But while New York City may be the first area to ban unvaccinated people from many indoor activities as a whole, pockets of the country have been doing the same.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Upworthy

Former vaccine skeptics reveal what convinced them to get the Coronavirus vaccine

The Coronavirus vaccine has been a political issue from the very start. Aided by misinformation propagated by anti-vaxxers, conservative and right-wing media, many have sworn to never get the vaccine. The arguments range from the vaccine was made too fast, to the pandemic itself being a hoax, but none of the arguments have been rooted in science, which overwhelmingly shows that vaccines are effective. As Coronavirus cases surge, numbers are beginning to highlight the divide between the vaccinated and unvaccinated. The difference is so stark that 97% of people entering hospitals right now are unvaccinated, reported NPR. This once again reinforces what science has been telling us all along — that vaccines work.
Peoria, ILosfhealthcare.org

A preventable problem: Kids and the need to vaccinate

The American Academy of Pediatricians says COVID-19 cases among children and teens jumped 84% in one week’s time with more than 72,000 kids acquiring the disease between July 22 and July 29. That’s alarming pediatricians and medical providers including Dana DeShon, an APN for OSF HealthCare who specializes in Pediatrics.
InternetPosted by
The Atlantic

Facebook Cares About Privacy—But Only If You’re an Advertiser

Hospitals in the United States are again filling up with COVID-19 patients, most of whom have refused COVID-19 vaccinations, likely due in part to medical misinformation circulating online and on television. We are eight months removed from a violent attack on the nation’s capital, organized online and carried out by individuals who believe—incorrectly—that the 2020 election was stolen. The majority of Republicans polled believe that Donald Trump is the legitimate American president.
Internetmakeuseof.com

3 Countries Where You Can't Use Facebook

In an era that sees us all using social media to connect with family and friends, it can be difficult to imagine a world without Facebook. But there are some countries where it is not possible to access the platform at all. People living in these states cannot use Facebook...
Public HealthNorth Country Public Radio

How A Gay Community Helped The CDC Spot A COVID Outbreak — And Learn More About Delta

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a lot of ways to pick up on COVID-19 outbreaks, but those methods often take awhile to bear fruit. Not so with the Provincetown, Mass., cluster that started around July Fourth weekend. "We triggered the investigation as people were getting symptomatic," says Demetre Daskalakis, a deputy incident manager for the CDC's COVID-19 Response. "Pretty amazing — it is warp speed."
Public HealthPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Unvaccinated people face more than double the risk of COVID reinfection, CDC says

A new study of hundreds of Kentucky residents reveals more real-world data that shows COVID-19 vaccines offer better protection against reinfection than natural immunity. Among nearly 740 people who previously had tested positive for the coronavirus, those who remained unvaccinated were more than twice as likely to contract COVID-19 again than people who were fully vaccinated.
InternetTelegraph

Wear a mask at work even if you're vaccinated, Facebook tells staff

Facebook has told its employees to start wearing masks in offices even if they are fully vaccinated amid concerns about resurgent Covid cases. The policy, which comes into effect on Tuesday, applies to all of its offices in the United States. The move comes a week after both Facebook and Google said employees would need to be vaccinated to return to work.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

‘More dangerous than Delta’: Fauci warns a more lethal and communicable strain of COVID is possible

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. If America’s current COVID-19 surge continues unabated into the fall and winter, the country will likely face an even more deadly strain of the virus that could evade the current coronavirus vaccines, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told McClatchy [August 4].
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

The CDC Says That COVID-19 Reinfection Becomes Two Times More Plausible for the Unvaccinated

Getting infected with COVID-19 for the second time is a reality that we have to deal with. Although it was considered an almost impossible scenario at first, the coronavirus can reinstall into someone’s organism after a while. It’s still uncommon, but it can occur. However, let’s look at the bright side: we have another reason to be more careful regarding our health.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.

