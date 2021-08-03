Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

No Sign COVID Raises Odds for Preterm Delivery, Stillbirths

US News and World Report
 3 days ago

TUESDAY, Aug. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In a sign that the pandemic may have spared pregnant women and their newborns, a new Canadian study suggests there was no increase in preterm births or stillbirths during the first year of the pandemic. Some studies found preterm birth rates in countries...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Preterm Birth#Stillbirths#U S News#Healthday News#Canadian#Sinai Health#Cmaj#Journal News#The March Of Dimes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Women's HealthUS News and World Report

Premature Delivery Raises Odds for Cerebral Palsy

Community Health Leadership Forum » A U.S. News virtual event series on how to improve community health across the country. Learn more >>. FRIDAY, July 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Extremely premature babies have a much higher risk of cerebral palsy and other neurological conditions than full-term infants, a large Israeli study affirms.
Women's Healthmsu.edu

Identifying mothers at risk of preterm births

One in ten babies is born prematurely in the United States, but a blood test during a routine prenatal visit could reveal if a woman is at risk of a preterm delivery, according to a Michigan State University researcher. “Preterm births are common,” said Hanne Hoffmann, an assistant professor in...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

North Korea COVID-19 vaccines face obstacles to delivery, UNICEF says

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- COVID-19 vaccines for North Korea are being delayed because the Kim Jong Un regime has not completed requirements for their deployment, according to a new press report. A spokesperson for the United Nations Children's Fund said that Pyongyang has not been making the required arrangements after...
Austin, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

Growing number of pregnant women hospitalized with COVID as Delta Variant surges

AUSTIN, Texas — Doctors in Texas are seeing more pregnant women with severe symptoms in the hospital due to the Delta Variant. “We've all seen over the past several weeks an increase of maternal moms that are pregnant, ending up hospitalized and ending up in our ICU,” said Jessica Clay Ehrig, a doctor of maternal-fetal medicine at Baylor Scott and White. “From the pregnancy side, we're also seeing increased complications. Those complications include preterm birth and prematurity, increased risk of preeclampsia for these moms which can require preterm delivery, and unfortunately also increased risk of stillbirth.”
ScienceNature.com

Maternal blood count parameters of chronic inflammation by gestational age and their associations with risk of preterm delivery in the Japan Environment and Children’s Study

Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR), platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) and lymphocyte-to-monocyte ratio (LMR), are three reportedly predictive biomarkers that reflect subclinical chronic inflammatory burden. However, how these biomarkers change during pregnancy and its clinical utility among pregnant women have been rarely studied. Among 76,853 singleton pregnancies delivered at 28–41 weeks of gestation that were enrolled in the Japan Environment and Children’s Study, we observed the distribution of maternal NLR, PLR, and LMR values from week 0 to week 36 using spline curves, as well as their predictive values for preterm delivery with and without hypertensive disorders in pregnancy, placental abruption and intrauterine growth restriction (collectively termed ischemic placental disease due to their shared pathological and pathophysiological features) for measurements at 8–11 weeks, 12–17 weeks, and 18–21 weeks. NLR and PLR increased, whereas LMR decreased, with increasing gestation. High LMR and low NLR observed at 18–21 weeks, but not at earlier gestations, were associated with higher risk of preterm delivery with IPD (odds ratio 1.80 [95% CI 1.02, 3.19] per log[LMR]; odds ratio 0.49 [95% CI 0.29, 0.82] per log[NLR]). All parameters were not predictive of preterm delivery without IPD. We provide a robust reference curve for maternal blood count parameters NLR, PLR, and LMR by gestational week.
Pharmaceuticalstechnologynetworks.com

Advantages of Intranasal Delivery of COVID-19 Vaccines

There are many reasons that an intranasal vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus would be helpful in the fight against COVID-19 infections, University of Alabama at Birmingham immunologists Fran Lund, Ph.D., and Troy Randall, Ph.D., write in a viewpoint article in the journal Science. That route of vaccination gives two additional...
Women's Healthaappublications.org

Parental Depression After Preterm Birth: An Opportunity for Prevention

PPAD — paternal perinatal affective disorder. In this issue of Pediatrics, Garfield et al1 present new findings on depression symptoms among mothers and fathers who are parents of preterm infants during the NICU stay and the 30 days after discharge from the hospital. The data reveal that when preterm infants are hospitalized in the NICU, mothers are initially more depressed than fathers (higher scores on Edinburgh Postpartum Depression Scale), but maternal scores have decreased 30 days after discharge in contrast to paternal scores.1 With this study, the authors contribute to a growing literature on the importance of paternal postpartum depression better referred to as paternal perinatal affective disorder (PPAD),2 which encompasses both pre- and postnatal anxiety and depression. Whereas maternal postpartum depression (PPD) is increasingly recognized, PPAD is underscreened, underdiagnosed, and undertreated despite a prevalence of 8% to 20% in some surveys.2–4 Moreover, data suggest PPAD has adverse effects on mothers, their children, and the parental relationship.4,5 Risk factors include adverse childhood experiences,6 previous history of affective disorder, comorbid maternal PPD, unemployment, and low socioeconomic status, among others.4,5 PPAD peaks at 6 months postpartum, continues through 12 months postpartum, and may approach prevalence rates of 20% when preterm infants are less than 32 weeks' gestational age and 40% when nonresident fathers are included in surveys.7.
Women's HealthKOMO News

OB-GNY doctors recommend COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women

Two major medical groups are now urging pregnant woman to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine say their recommendation is based on information collected from thousands of pregnant women who did get vaccinated. “Pregnant individuals should feel confident...
Public HealthWorld Bank Blogs

New Global Database to Enhance Transparency and Improve Delivery of COVID-19 Tools

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2021 — The Task Force on COVID-19 Vaccines, Therapeutics and Diagnostics for Developing Countries, established by the heads of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization to identify and resolve finance and trade impediments to vaccine, diagnostics, therapeutic production and deliveries, today launched a new website that includes the first phase of a global database and country dashboards on vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics to guide their work and advocacy. It also today issued the following joint statement:
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Could a TB Vaccine Protect the Elderly From Severe COVID?

THURSDAY, Aug. 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Scientists suspect that a century-old tuberculosis vaccine might be able to protect older adults against the worst ravages of COVID-19. The Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine was first used in 1921, and is on the World Health Organization's list of essential medicines. More than 130 million babies worldwide receive this vaccine every year.
TravelThe Independent

Should you cancel travel plans because of the coronavirus delta variant?

For a blissful few weeks this spring, a summer of semi-normal travel seemed not just possible, but almost certain. Flights were booked, hotel reservations were made and vacation time was requested as those with wanderlust or pent-up desire to see loved ones organised their long-awaited excursions. But the hyper-transmissible delta...
ScienceNewsweek

A Doomsday COVID Variant Worse Than Delta and Lambda May Be Coming, Scientists Say

Scientists keep underestimating the coronavirus. In the beginning of the pandemic, they said mutated versions of the virus wouldn't be much of a problem—until the more-infectious Alpha caused a spike in cases last fall. Then Beta made young people sicker and Gamma reinfected those who'd already recovered from COVID-19. Still, by March, as the winter surge in the U.S. receded, some epidemiologists were cautiously optimistic that the rapid vaccine rollout would soon tame the variants and cause the pandemic to wind down.
Ventura County, CAvcnewschannel.com

Ventura County Public Health Issues Health Advisory Urging Vaccinations and Masking Indoors

Download article: English | En español | Public Health Advisory. Ventura, CA – Due to the current surge, Ventura County Public Health (VCPH) is urging all Ventura County residents that are eligible but have not yet been fully vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible. In alignment with state and federal health authorities, VCPH officials also continue to strongly recommend mask wearing indoors in public places regardless of vaccination status. While Ventura County continues to be aligned with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on masking, which recommends that everyone regardless of vaccination status wear masks indoors, and that requires those that are not fully vaccinated to mask indoors, officials are closely monitoring the current surge in case additional mitigation measures are needed.
Healthpsychnews.org

Rewards Improve Abstinence, Adherence in Medication Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder

Patients with opioid use disorder (OUD) who receive monetary rewards for completing goals within a medication-assisted treatment program have better outcomes than those who do not, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry. “This systematic review and meta-analysis provides support for the efficacy of contingency...
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

The 6 Biggest Signs You Were Raised by a Narcissist

“Not all addictions are about drugs or alcohol. Some of the most toxic addictions are found in our adult relationships that replay our childhood trauma.” — Author. I was asked to write this. I know there’s an ongoing need for this information to get out — to give everyone a voice who may have gone unheard earlier in their lives out of “respect” (fear) of their elders.
Worldwhbl.com

Japan PM seeks faster COVID vaccine delivery from Pfizer- media

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with the CEO of Pfizer Inc on Friday, requesting faster delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, the Nikkei reported, as the Olympic host nation struggles with a slow rollout of vaccine amid a surge in infections. Suga asked Albert Bourla to accelerate the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy