Breaking the sound barrier

When Chris Campellone and his wife, Danielle, moved to Flowery Branch almost 15 years ago from California, it was with intentions for a better life. They anticipated better schools for their four young children, friendly neighborhoods to raise the family in, and the chance to see amazing things no matter what direction they drove in. They checked all those boxes, but stumbled upon something more, because through a divine blend of old and new connections, the former finance and real estate minded Campellone found himself in the hearing aid industry. He spent more than a decade training under corporate licenses, before realizing that what he could do for his community on his own would be life changing – for himself and his patients.