Ralph Lauren Boosts Annual Revenue Outlook as Luxury Demand Rebounds

Ralph Lauren’s stock (NYSE: RL), a company engaged in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, fragrances, and home furnishings, has increased 12% over the last five trading days (one week) and currently stands at around $123. It should be noted that the broader S&P500 returned a flat growth during the same period. RL stock spiked this week as it reported strong fiscal Q1 2022 results with revenues and earnings per share beating market estimates by $160 million and $1.43, respectively. The company saw its revenues grow 182% year-over-year (y-o-y) during the quarter, which included a 301% jump in North America. Evidently, consumers have started spending more on handbags, shoes, and clothes firing a rebound in the luxury goods industry. It should be noted that the high-end apparel seller’s marketing spends in the first quarter were double that of the year-ago period and about 40% higher than 2019 - as it sponsored the U.S. Olympic team and events such as Wimbledon and Major League Baseball. The company increased the marketing of its brand to capture the renewed demand. Ralph Lauren also raised its forecast for fiscal 2022 and now expects revenue to rise 25% to 30% on a 53-week reported basis, having previously estimated a 20% to 25% increase on a 52-week comparable basis.