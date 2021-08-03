Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

A Month Late, U.S. Finally Reaches 70% Vaccination Milestone

US News and World Report
 5 days ago

TUESDAY, Aug. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- President Joe Biden's goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot into the arms of 70% of American adults was finally reached on Monday. The milestone came a month late, and arrived amid a fierce case surge fueled by the Delta variant that...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Francis Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccinations#U S#U S News#Healthday News#Baptist Hospital Miami#The Associated Press#Ap#Americans#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued a New COVID Warning

Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in your state, as the Delta variant rips through unvaccinated people and threatens to spin-off more mutants. Concerned about the spread, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, offered a wake-up call warning on CNN. Read on for six pieces of essential advice given this whole new ballgame—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. Politicsarcamax.com

US hits Biden's COVID vaccination target, nearly a month late

WASHINGTON — Seventy percent of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a key milestone in the fight against the pandemic that the country hit nearly a month later than President Joe Biden had hoped. After falling dramatically since April, the pace of U.S. vaccinations...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
MarketWatch

U.S. reaches COVID-19 milestone of 70% of adults receiving at least one vaccine dose: White House

The U.S. reached a COVID-19 milestone on Monday by having 70% of American adults receive at least one dose of a vaccine, according to a tweet from Cyrus Shahpar, White House COVID-19 data director, emergency physician and epidemiologist. President Joe Biden had wanted to reach that goal by the July 4 holiday, but the U.S. vaccine program had slowed sharply in the weeks preceding that date. More than 468,000 doses had been reported to have been administered by early afternoon Monday, including 320,000 that were in newly vaccinated people, up from 257,000 a week ago, said the Shahpar tweet. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine tracker shows that, as of Sunday, about 165 million Americans are fully vaccinated, equal to 49.6% of the total population. Among adults 18 and over, 60.5% are fully vaccinated. That means they have had two doses of the vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc. with German partner BioNTech SE or Moderna Inc. or one shot of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose regimen. Public health experts have been urging people to get their shots as the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus has cases rising in all 50 states.
U.S. PoliticsWDIO-TV

US hits 70% vaccination rate -- a month late, amid a surge

The U.S. finally reached President Joe Biden’s goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot in the arms of 70% of American adults. But it’s a month late and amid a fierce surge by the delta variant that is swamping hospitals and leading to new mask rules and mandatory vaccinations around the country.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Finally Hits Biden’s COVID-19 Vaccination Goal—a Month Late

The United States has reached President Joe Biden’s 70 percent COVID-19 vaccine goal—about a month later than he originally hoped. Back in May, Biden announced his goal to have 70 percent of U.S. adults get at least one of their vaccine shots in an effort to reach herd immunity. Some argue that the milestone is just a small step in the fight against COVID-19, but others say that it’s worth celebrating, as there are still communities with low vaccine rates. “We should celebrate with caution,” Dr. Natasha Bhuyan told CNBC. Vaccination rates vary between states, with Vermont and Massachusetts going beyond Biden’s goal with 80 percent, while Wyoming and Louisiana have the lowest rates, with 52.5 percent and 53.6 percent, respectively. Many states have also offered cash and other incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated. According to the CDC, the U.S. is averaging around 660,000 vaccinations a day, a drastic decline from peak levels back in April.
HealthPosted by
CBS DFW

Is A National Vaccine Mandate Coming?

(CBS DFW) — The COVID pandemic seemed to be nearing its end a few months ago. Case numbers were falling. People were returning to offices. The economy was picking up. It’s since become clear that the pandemic was entering a new phase. The number of COVID cases is once again increasing across the country, thanks to the rise of the Delta variant. Most of the new cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Mass vaccination remains the only realistic path out of the pandemic. But the national vaccination rate has slowed from over 3 million shots per day in the spring to just over half a million shots per day this summer. The doses are readily available in most communities. The uninoculated are just unwilling to get them. Vaccination mandates are now being implemented across various levels of government and the private sector. Short of a national vaccine mandate, how effective can they be?
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

FDA nearing decision on COVID vaccine boosters for people with weakened immune systems

The Food and Drug Administration is nearing a decision on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for people with weakened immune systems. The FDA has been closely monitoring data on studies about administering an extra dose for immunocompromised individuals, a spokesperson told Fox News. The agency has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to evaluate options and will have an update soon, they said, without giving a specific timeline.
Washington StateChronicle

COVID Cases and Hospitalizations Are on the Rise in Washington State

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Washington state due to the delta variant of the coronavirus, leading officials to once again urge vaccination. Hospital occupancy is at the highest levels seen so far in 2021. Capacity is filling up for a variety of reasons including falls, gun violence, drownings and COVID-19 patients. As of last week, around 85% of ICU beds were filled, with 11% COVID-19 patients.
Public Healthnewsbrig.com

Half of US is fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC

Half of all Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. Data on the agency’s website showed that 165.9 million Americans had either received both shots of vaccines from Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, or taken the single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. Currently,...
U.S. PoliticsInternational Business Times

US 'Failing' On Covid: Top Health Official

With the United States recording its highest daily Covid case load in six months, a top public health official warned Sunday that the country is "failing" in its battle to keep the coronavirus in check. A surge of the highly transmissible Delta variant has brought a slew of bad news...
Pharmaceuticalswbch.com

Vaccine mandates would make a difference: NIH director

(NEW YORK) -- National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said Sunday he believes vaccine requirements could make a difference in slowing the rapid spread of COVID-19 and acknowledged how politics has polarized public opinion on pandemic mitigation strategies. "Why is it that a mandate about a vaccine or...
Arizona Stateazpm.org

Arizona health officials report 2,826 new cases of COVID-19, 42 deaths

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Arizona health officials reported 2,826 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 42 deaths. The latest figures bring the pandemic death toll in Arizona to 18,342 and the total...

Comments / 0

Community Policy