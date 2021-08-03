Smitty K’s: Adam Hood and Jason Eady
Saturday nights in College Station aren’t complete without the twang of electric guitars and a fresh pair of cowhides chipping away at the dance floor. You only get one Saturday night before heading back to the office, so there’s no excuse why you shouldn’t treat yourself to a couple of cold brews and a good time. Sounds like a plan? Then head out to Smitty K’s this Saturday, August 7 at 8 p.m., to catch a song swap with Adam Hood and Jason Eady!maroonweekly.com
