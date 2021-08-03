How CPG Companies Can Optimize Online Selling Strategies To Maximize E-Commerce Margins

CEO and Co-Founder of OpenVPN Inc., leading-edge networking and software technology with over 60 million downloads since inception. The internet of things (IoT) has been one of the most significant changes to the landscape of business — but it wasn’t always about industry-related issues. The first connected device (that we know of) was simply a solution for a thirsty college student: in the early 1980s, a Coke machine at Carnegie Mellon was updated by students there in an effort to make their soda excursions more efficient. Rather than making the long walk from their lab to the machine, only to find it was empty or the sodas were warm, the students created a system that monitored the stock. They could simply connect to the ARPANET from their computer, check whether any cold bottles of Coke were available and only make the trip if they were guaranteed such a reward.