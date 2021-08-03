How CPG Companies Can Optimize Online Selling Strategies To Maximize E-Commerce Margins
The Covid-19 pandemic caused online sales of consumer packaged goods to take off and, according to a recent Prosper Insights & Analytics, 44.6% of adults 18+ are changing their shopping behavior and shopping in stores less. As a result of this shift, even CPG categories that have historically been slower to embrace E-commerce, such as the food and beverage industry, have begun shifting their strategies and dedicating resources towards online channels.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0