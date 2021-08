Eastern Michigan University requests proposals for major upgrade to on-campus student housing facilities

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University has updated its COVID-19 protocols ahead of the fall semester and students' return to campus in about three weeks. "When I got here last year, it was more like we were on lockdown," said Ariana Ray, SC State University sophomore. "We had to do online classes, stay in our rooms, and walk in small groups to the cafeteria. I expected this school year to be a little more flexible by going back into the classes."