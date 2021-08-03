Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Another Kyrgyz Ex-PM Detained Amid Growing Kumtor Mine Investigation

atlantanews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Kyrgyz Prime Minister Temir Sariev has been arrested as part of a widening investigation into alleged corruption during the development of the Kumtor gold-mine project. The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) says Sariev was detained for 48 hours on August 3 on corruption charges ahead of a court decision on pretrial custody.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Kyrgyzstan#Corruption#Europe#Ukmk#Soviet#Central Asian#Canadian#Centerra Gold#Rfe Rl Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldVoice of America

Tunisia Puts Ennahda Official Under House Arrest, Colleague Says

TUNIS, TUNISIA - Tunisia's interior ministry has put under house arrest a senior official of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party which opposes the president's seizure of governing powers, one of his colleagues said on Friday. Anouar Maarouf is the most prominent member of the party to be targeted since President...
WorldNew York Post

Security contractor reportedly says plan was to arrest Haitian president

A Miami-based security contractor suspected of training a group of mercenaries in the assassination plot of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse claimed he was working with a former local judge to help arrest the leader — and not kill him. Antonio Intriago, a Venezuelan who owns CTU Security in Doral, said...
WorldPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Russian court hands suspended sentence to US investor

MOSCOW — (AP) — A court in Moscow convicted a prominent U.S. investor on charges of embezzlement and handed him a suspended sentence on Friday, a verdict he deplored as “deeply unfair.”. Michael Calvey was accused of embezzlement from the Russian bank Vostochny, in which his investment firm Baring Vostok...
Worldkoalasplayground.com

Wu Yi Fan Detained by Chinese Police on Suspicion of Rape After Investigation into Allegations Brought by Influencer Du Mei Zhu

I’m going to see how his fans will spin this but then again I’ve seen even worse misconduct spun by diehard fans in other cases. Chinese-Canadian singer-actor Wu Yi Fan (Kris Wu or just Kris when he was part of EXO) has been detained by the Beijing Chaoyang District police station after two weeks of investigation into allegations that he had raped multiple women. One woman an influencer named Du Mei Zhu started the snowball into his personal life after she posted online how Wu Yi Fan woo’d her, then drugged and raped her. She alleged this was his MO and that he had raped even minors in the past. Since the Wu Yi Fan has lost over a dozen high profile brand sponsorships and endorsements and all his projects went on halt. Wu Yi Fan’s agency had posted after the allegations broke that he never drugged or raped any woman, and they would sue for defamation, and that if he did any crime he would be happy to go to jail. So, uhm, yeah I guess now’s that time. Rumors swirling in C-ent is that the police are in possession of hard evidence, videos and text messages of Wu Yi Fan’s MO picking up young women, getting the girl drunk, and sleeping with her without consent (i.e. rape), and that those were recorded and kept in order to keep Wu Yi Fan from ever trying to leave the agency. If true forget his career, in China rape can be punishable by as severe as life in prison without parole and/or the death penalty if the circumstances warrant.
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Russia Hands U.S. Investor Calvey 5 1/2-Year Suspended Sentence

A Moscow court has given U.S. investor Michael Calvey a 5 1/2-year suspended sentence, a day after finding him and six co-defendants guilty of embezzlement in a high-profile case followed closely by the international business community. Even though he will not spend time in prison, Calvey said after the verdict...
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

As the Taliban advances in Afghanistan, Central Asian leaders issue a warning.

As the Taliban advances in Afghanistan, Central Asian leaders issue a warning. At a regional conference on Friday, the leaders of five Central Asian countries raised the alarm about the spiraling conflict in neighboring Afghanistan, as US-led forces withdraw and the Taliban advance. The negotiations in Turkmenistan’s Avaza, on the...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
LifestylePosted by
Fox News

Indonesia building its own 'Jurassic Park' despite warnings

Construction on an Indonesian tourism project dubbed "Jurassic Park" on social media will continue, the Southeast Asian country's environment ministry said on Thursday, despite UNESCO warnings the plans could have a negative environmental impact. Work on a series of tourism projects in Indonesia's Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage...
Sciencecitizensjournal.us

China’s Next More Dangerous Bioweapon And How The U.S. Is Helping Them Build It

Since the 1990s, U.S. universities and research institutions have been colonized by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) scientists. Through a process we call “scientific chain migration,” the first wave of CCP and PLA scientists, once established in laboratories in the U.S., invite their colleagues, who now have created a critical mass of CCP and PLA scientists in the U.S. collaborating with scientists in China linked to its biowarfare program, all supplemented with U.S. funding, skills, and knowledge.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Why isn't the government telling us about Chinese nuclear weapons?

The U.S. government used to keep the public apprised of threats to national security. Recall, for example, when President John F. Kennedy went on national TV to inform the public about Soviet missiles in Cuba. Such news was never welcome, but the public appreciated knowing the hard truths. Today, it...
Public SafetyPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Home of another investigative journalist in Russia raided

MOSCOW — (AP) — Police in Russia raided the home of the chief editor of an investigative media outlet that was recently designated as a “foreign agent,” the latest move by authorities to raise pressure on independent media before the country's September parliamentary election. The Insider news site chief editor...
Politicstheshotcaller.net

French President Emmanuel Macron urges Israeli PM to investigate Pegasus spying

JERUSALEM : French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett amid reports that Moroccan security forces were spying on his mobile phone with Pegasus spyware. A global media conglomerate reported last week that more than 50,000 mobile phone numbers were being spied on using the Pegasus malware....
Marketscommunitynewscorp.com

Tether remains stable amid reports of DOJ investigation

The Justice Department’s investigation reportedly concerns Tether’s early banking relationships. Tether executives said in a statement that they regularly have an open dialogue with law enforcement and their usual activities. The market ruled out that reports of a possible criminal investigation into Tether by the US Department of Justice will...
PoliticsNew York Post

Mexico holds referendum on investigating corrupt ex-presidents

MEXICO CITY, Aug 1 – Mexicans on Sunday began to vote on whether to investigate five of the country’s former leaders in a referendum championed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, amid criticism that the move is a political stunt and turnout could be low. Lopez Obrador has cast past...

Comments / 0

Community Policy