New York City, NY

New Bill In NYC Would Require License to Ride a Bicycle, Even for Little Kids

A New York lawmaker is not only proposing everyone carry a license, but all two-wheeled rides also have registered plates. State Senator Simcha Felder of Brooklyn introduced four new bills, requiring all city cyclists, bikers, and e-scooter riders wear a helmet, take a safety pre-licensing course, and slap plates on their rides. If passed, the law would only be in New York City, but you know it would only be a matter of time before it's implemented all across the state.

