Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Tom Holland Shocks MCU Fans After Attending The Suicide Squad's Premiere

By Socially awkward straightedge fraud.
epicstream.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocially awkward straightedge fraud. We're a couple of days away from The Suicide Squad's theatrical and streaming release and Warner Bros. just kicked off the festivities at the grand premiere and red carpet event of the James Gunn-directed project which fans and critics claim is his best work as a filmmaker. The event was home to several highlights, including John Cena staying true to his promise and wearing his Peacemaker outfit to the red carpet.

epicstream.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xolo Maridueña
Person
Tom Holland
Person
James Gunn
Person
John Cena
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Leslie Grace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Instagram#Sony Pictures#No Way Home#Mcu#British#Wandasverse#Wyliesdaya#Odinsonfilms#Zatannasgf Rrb#Teddyxangel#Red Carpet#Balesdamon#Hpspideywayne#Dceu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Zendaya teases Tom Holland on Twitter and later regrets

Zendaya and Tom Holland fight hand-to-hand with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as the best couple so far in 2021. In addition to being two recognized artists, they are partners in Spider-Man and that increased the excitement of the public. That’s why every detail or appearance of the romance goes viral. So it happened with a Tweet from the actress where she trolled her boyfriend and which she finally decided to delete. What did he put?
CelebritiesHollywood Life

John Cena & Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Passionately Kiss At ‘Suicide Squad’ LA Premiere — Photos

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh posed for gorgeous photos and flaunted PDA on the red carpet of ‘The Suicide Squad’ premiere as they wore fun and colorful outfits. John Cena, 44, and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh didn’t hide their love for each other when they showed up dressed to impress to the premiere of his latest film, The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles, CA on Aug. 2! The WWE star shared a passionate kiss with the dark-haired beauty as he wore the same red, blue, and white superhero outfit he wears in the movie. She also wowed in a colorful striped metallic dress and strappy black heels.
MoviesMovieWeb

Here's Why Will Smith's Deadshot Didn't Return in The Suicide Squad

In another universe not far removed from the one we're living in, Will Smith's Deadshot could have been in The Suicide Squad. It just didn't pan out. This comes from the movie's producer, Peter Safran, who reveals that there were discussions to bring the actor back for director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy latest entry in the franchise.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Anthony Mackie Calls Out Tom Holland Again As Feud Continues

It may be a lot more one-sided in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star’s favor, but Anthony Mackie and Tom Holland’s long-running back-and-forth on social media and in interviews sees the pair looking to prove that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman aren’t the only close friends and Marvel stars who can captivate fans with a friendly feud.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad Fans are Infuriated by James Gunn's Decision to Kill [SPOILERS]

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Warning: if you haven't seen James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, this article contains MAJOR SPOILERS so read at your own risk!. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is finally here and it's already safe to say that it's one of the best comic book film releases of this year. The film sees the director do something that he wasn't allowed to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that is let loose and if you're a fan of films like Watchmen and Deadpool, The Suicide Squad will not disappoint you.
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

A huge ‘Game of Thrones’ star just confirmed she’s joining the MCU

The Mother of Dragons has a major new project lined up. Emilia Clarke, who of course rocketed to fame as Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s Game of Thrones, has confirmed she’s set to star in Marvel’s upcoming Secret Invasion series, which will air on Disney+. Beyond that, though, don’t ask her too many other questions about what her role or the new show will entail. She is … let’s just say, a little nervous about the attendant secrecy that comes with taking on a Marvel project. In fact, she joked with Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on his show that she thinks...
MoviesMovieWeb

The Suicide Squad Fans Champion Sylvester Stallone's King Shark for Stealing the Show

The Suicide Squad is out now in theaters and on HBO Max, and King Shark has been trending as one of the movie's standout characters. Though his motion capture was performed by Steve Agee, who also plays Belle Reve warden John Economos, King Shark was voiced by screen legend Sylvester Stallone. The hungry, man-eating anthropomorphic shark emerged as a fan favorite when he first appeared in the trailer and fans seem to now love him that much more after catching the full performance.
MoviesPosted by
The Atlantic

The Suicide Squad Pushes the Limits of Taste

The Suicide Squad might seem like a typical superhero movie at first: Yet another group of powerful comic-book characters is thrown together to fight insurmountable odds on a mysterious, deadly mission. Audiences will recognize a few faces from the last (horrendous) Suicide Squad film, such as that of the chipper criminal Harley Quinn (played by Margot Robbie). But much of the fun comes from trying to puzzle out who the newcomers are, including a costumed hunk named T.D.K. (Nathan Fillion). When someone asks him what T.D.K. stands for, he replies, “It doesn’t stand for anything. It’s just my name. It stands for me.” “Your name is … letters?” “All names are letters,” another character shoots back.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn is Shocked No One Has Noticed Cameo from Beloved Guardians Actor

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's pretty safe to call James Gunn the undisputed King of comic book films at this point. Not only was he successful in turning the Guardians of the Galaxy from D-list comic book characters into one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most elite teams, but his latest project over at the DC universe The Suicide Squad is also receiving a tremendous amount of support from fans and critics.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Viewers React to Surprise Guardians of the Galaxy Cameo

The Suicide Squad’s secret Guardians of the Galaxy Easter Egg has been spotted by eagle-eyed fans after the movie was released last night. A lot of people were wondering what James Gunn was hiding in his DC Comics film. There are subtle nods elsewhere, but those other actors cast have speaking roles. In this instance, fans are talking about Pom Klementieff popping up to do a little dancing in a cabaret. The Mantis actress is there front and center when Task Force X is looking for The Thinker on their mission. It also helps that with HBO Max available as an option, fans could pause the film and actually get a good long look at the actress in question. Gunn had been saying for a while that there was some sort of Guardians Easter Egg that no one had found so far. It turns out that it was Mantis all along. People on social media were nothing short of overjoyed at being able to identify the nod. Check out what some of them had to say down below.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Explains Why Joker Isn’t In The Suicide Squad

Jared Leto’s Joker just made a shock return earlier this year in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which continued on from the reappraisal of Leto’s portrayal of Batman’s nemesis that’s been happening over the past couple of years. Don’t expect this to lead to a return to the Suicide Squad franchise, though. Leto won’t be reprising his role from David Ayer’s 2016 flick in this summer’s The Suicide Squad.
Moviesuticaphoenix.net

Why Tom Holland Isn’t Returning As Spider-Man In What If…?

Tom Holland has joined a list of MCU actors who won’t voice their characters in Marvel’s What If…? Let’s take a look at why he won’t be involved. Actor Tom Holland has been confirmed to not be reprising his role as Spider-Man in Marvel’s animated What If…? series, and here’s potentially why he’s not voicing Peter Parker. The new anthology series will be the MCU’s fourth Disney+ TV show produced by Marvel Studios, also becoming the studio’s first animated show on Disney+. What If…? will address how the Marvel Cinematic Universe would look if key moments from the movies had happened differently. The series will bring back the MCU’s favorite superheroes in an animated fashion, with Spider-Man expected to receive his own hypothetical episode.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Ryan Reynolds reveals his unique second character in new movie Free Guy

Another trailer has dropped for Ryan Reynolds' new movie Free Guy, and it reveals an unexpected second character played (partially) by Reynolds. The movie sees Reynolds star as Guy, a non-player character (NPC) in an open world video game called Free City who becomes self-aware. Posted to Reynolds' personal YouTube...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Hugh Jackman Reacts To Deadpool’s MCU Debut

There was a flurry of speculation recently that some big news might be coming regarding Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after the actor cryptically posted two images online, one showing a piece of fan art displaying the mutant’s signature claws, and the other showing the star arm-in-arm with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.
MoviesDecider

What Time Does ‘The Suicide Squad’ Premiere on HBO Max?

Your favorite convicts from Suicide Squad are kinda, sorta back in The Suicide Squad, the standalone sequel that is coming theaters and HBO Max this weekend. At the very least, Margot Robbie is back to play Harley Quinn, her third time in the role after 2016’s Suicide Squad and 2020’s Birds of Prey. Also returning are Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. Newcomers to this new Suicide Squad movie include Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, and Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark.
Moviesepicstream.com

Black Widow Writer Reveals Marvel Studios Dropped Supposed Tony Stark Cameo

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Long before Black Widow made its splashing debut, there's been a persistent rumor that the film headlined by Scarlett Johansson will feature cameo appearances from her Avenger buddies, most notably Tony Stark aka Iron Man. Obviously, that never happened by according to one of the film's writers, the rumors surrounding Stark's involvement in the film are in fact true but ultimately, Marvel Studios had to drop initial plans for RDJ's supposed cameo.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Spider-Man: No Way Home Set Photo Shows The Hero Reuniting With A Familiar MCU Character

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. There are a number of exciting Marvel Cinematic Universe films on the way, but one that truly has the public’s attention at the moment is Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third movie in Tom Holland’s superhero franchise is an enigma at this point, with mostly rumors populating the web at this point. There have also been a number of leaked set photos and videos, which have provided some small glimpses at the project. And the latest photo shows the young hero reuniting with a familiar MCU character.
Moviespiratesandprincesses.net

RUMOR: Tom Holland May Get a Second Spider-Man Trilogy

ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING STORY IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THIS REPORT WITH A GRAIN OF SALT. English born actor, Tom Holland, became a star practically overnight with his appearance as Peter Parker AKA Spider-Man in the 2016 MCU Film Captain America: Civil War. The actor would continue to play the character in Spider-Man Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home and the Upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, thanks in part to the Marvel-Sony Deal made after the Andrew Garfield Amazing Spider-Man Series was axed by Sony.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and John Cena Weigh In on David Ayer’s Cut of ‘Suicide Squad’

After Warner Bros. released Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of “Justice League,” fans are rallying for the company to release David Ayer’s cut of his 2016 supervillain team-up movie “Suicide Squad” after he confirmed its existence in an emotional letter last week. The stars of “Suicide Squad” weighed in on the Ayer cut at the premiere of “The Suicide Squad,” the follow-up by director James Gunn, on Monday. “I think that’s all a very complicated situation that I am probably not responsible for,” Margot Robbie, who plays the iconic Harley Quinn in both Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” and Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” told Variety‘s...
MoviesNME

James Gunn reveals the one ‘Suicide Squad’ character he couldn’t kill off

James Gunn has opened up about the one Suicide Squad character that he couldn’t bring himself to kill off in his latest film. While Gunn kills off several characters in the opening scene of his latest film, The Suicide Squad, he revealed to Variety that there was one character he couldn’t bring himself to kill, even though it was in his original plan to do so.

Comments / 1

Community Policy