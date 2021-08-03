Cancel
Elgin, TX

Community Survey

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis survey is part of a project by Iowa State University to understand the impacts of COVID-19 and natural disasters on our community, especially regarding our food access and local food system. The researcher, Courtney Long conducted focus groups in Elgin in June and requests participation in a brief survey, which will take approximately 10 minutes to complete. This survey can be taken by anyone over the age of 18 who makes food purchasing decisions and is within Bastrop County, Texas. Questions within the survey are related to community participation, local food businesses, and impacts from COVID-19 and natural disasters.

