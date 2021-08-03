Editor’s note: The following is a press release from the City of Bloomington. Bloom has republished it here with minor edits for style and clarity. Results of the third biennial city-wide survey were presented at the July 21 meeting of the Bloomington City Council. As in 2019 and 2017, the randomized, scientifically valid survey conducted in March and April of this year gave residents the opportunity to provide feedback on their general perceptions of the quality of life in Bloomington; to evaluate City programs, services, government performance; and to identify projects or issues facing the City. Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton initiated the effort to conduct the first city-wide survey in 2016 to grow public engagement, increase transparency, establish a baseline of public opinion, and acquire data to inform decisions about resource deployment. A complete report of the 2021 community survey is available here.