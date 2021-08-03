Cancel
Uniza Group ties up with USA Companies

atlantanews.net
 5 days ago

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 3 (ANI/NewsVoir):Lysulin is patented in the USA for the prevention of protein glycation using Lysine supplements and as a method of diabetes support using a supplement. Uniza is a pharmaceutical venture of Pashupati Group. Company has set up a Modern, state-of-the-art facility complying with WHO-GMP and...

Marketsatlantanews.net

Venture Capital Investment Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story with Accel, Benchmark Capital, First Round Capital

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Venture Capital Investment Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Venture Capital Investment market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Compulsory Third Party Insurance (CTP) Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Ping An, AXA, Tokyo Marine, Travelers

The Latest Released Compulsory Third Party Insurance (CTP) market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Compulsory Third Party Insurance (CTP) market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Compulsory Third Party Insurance (CTP) market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as PICC, Progressive Corporation, Ping An, AXA, Sompo Japan, Tokyo Marine, Travelers Group, Liberty Mutual Group, Zurich, CPIC, Nationwide, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, Aviva, Berkshire Hathaway, Old Republic International, Auto Owners Grp., Generali Group, MAPFRE, Chubb, AmTrust NGH.
Retailatlantanews.net

Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBNs) Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Bamboo Rose, OpenText, BluJay Solutions, Centiro

Global Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBNs) Market Report 2020 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBNs) Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Accellos (TrueCommerce), Apots, Bamboo Rose, BluJay Solutions, Centiro, Eagle Parent Holdings (E2open), Elemica, Exostar, IBM, Koch Industries (Infor), MPO, One Network Enterprises, OpenText, Siemens (Siemens Digital Logistics), SPS Commerce, SupplyOn, TESISQUARE, TraceLink & Vecco.
Marietta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Marietta-based Wrench Group acquires Maryland company

Marietta-based Wrench Group LLC has acquired Maryland-based HVAC plumbing company Boothe's Heating, Air & Plumbing. With the transaction, the rapidly-growing Cobb County firm now has a location in the Mid-Atlantic and operates 22 brands across 16 markets nationwide, including Coolray, BriteBox Electrical Services, Mr. Plumber and Ragsdale in metro Atlanta.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Adecco to buy French HR company BPI Group

ZURICH (Reuters) - Adecco plans to buy French HR consultancy BPI Group, it said on Thursday, the latest acquisition by the world’s largest staffing company as it seeks to become less sensitive to economic ups and downs affecting its business. The Swiss company said it will combine BPI into its...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

More U.S. companies tie CEO pay to diversity metrics -study

BOSTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Corporate diversity has become the most common type of sustainability metric used in setting executive pay, a new study found, as companies look to increase the share of women and minorities in their workforces. Among 61 metrics used by Fortune 100 companies to tie executive...
Educationatlantanews.net

For women in e-commerce, entrepreneurship means freedom

Entrepreneurship can mean more freedom for women according to the first Latin-American advocate of eTrade for All, an initiative developed by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to expand and promote the digital economy, especially in low and middle-income countries. Pierangela Sierra set up an e-commerce platform...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Digital Hearing Aid Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Cochlear, Bernafon, Med-EL Medical Electronics

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Digital Hearing Aid Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Digital Hearing Aid market outlook.
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

Nuclear Power Plant Market Is Going To Boom | Larsen & Toubro, Alstom, Palladin Energy

Latest survey on Global Nuclear Power Plant Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Nuclear Power Plant. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Nuclear Power Plant market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Palladin Energy, Babcock & Wilcox Company, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd, Exelon Generation Co, LLC, Areva SA, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., Nucleoelectrica Argentina, United Uranium, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Alstom SA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Shanghai Electric, Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy Ltd, China Guangdong Nuclear Power Group & Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Organic Baby Clothes Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | L'ovedbaby, Oeuf, Jazzy Organics

Organic baby clothes are clothes free of both cotton pesticides and a range of harmful or risky substances found on synthetic materials, which provides peace of mind for parents as well as reduces the chances of the baby's skin becoming irritated. These clothes are important for babies to limit their irritants and exposure to chemicals. They also provide babies more comfortable that keeps them healthier and help them develop more naturally.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Insight Engines Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Microsoft, Elasticsearch, Coveo, Lucidworks

Insight engines allow users to search, discover and analyze both structured and unstructured data. Employees and customers use these tools to quickly and easily find information and data, whether that be documents, content, or raw data. Insight engines use natural language processing and machine learning when querying to best provide results. Instead of writing SQL queries, or utilizing some other database language, users can search in natural language and receive similar results. These solutions learn what users are searching for to offer the most accurate search results. Furthermore, insight engines can connect to a variety of data sources, such as enterprise content management systems, big data processing and distribution tools, and databases, among many others. This allows for a central repository of all company information. All businesses and departments that are shifting to a data-driven culture can use insight engines. By implementing insight engines, companies do not need to rely as heavily on data analysts to provide specific insights and instead can use data teams to focus on more proactive initiatives. Moreover, insight engines may be used in conjunction with enterprise search software, business intelligence platforms, and text analysis software, among others.
Boston, MAaithority.com

MPE Partners and Plastic Components, Inc. Announce the Acquisition of Sports Molding, LLC

MPE Partners of Cleveland, OH and Boston, MA, along with portfolio company Plastic Components, Inc. (PCI) of Germantown, WI, announced the acquisition of Sports Molding, LLC of Clearfield, UT, a portfolio company of Sage Park, Inc. SMI is a leading ISO 9001:2015 certified injection molder offering a full suite of design, manufacturing, and value-added services to a diverse range of sectors, including medical, industrial, recreation, and consumer.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Inventory Control Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Oracle, Microsoft, Fishbowl

The latest study released on the Global Inventory Control Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Inventory Control Software Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Demand For Paint Scrappers Market Is Likely To Increase In Automotive Industry, Due To Surge In Repair & Maintenance Of Vehicles

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Paint scraper Market, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been...
Softwareatlantanews.net

Third-Party Risk Management Software Market is Booming Worldwide with IBM, SAI Global, RSA Security (Dell)

The Latest Released Third-Party Risk Management Software market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Third-Party Risk Management Software market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Third-Party Risk Management Software market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Bitsight Technologies, IBM, SAI Global, RSA Security (Dell), Optiv Security, Venminder, MetricStream, RapidRatings, NAVEX Global, Genpact, Resolver, LogicManager & Galvanize.
Stocksdecrypt.co

Goldman Sachs Files for DeFi ETF Tied to Public Companies

Goldman Sachs is a major traditional investment bank. It's filed for a DeFi fund that is like traditional ETFs. Investment bank Goldman Sachs has edged toward Ethereum and decentralized finance (DeFi) in recent months. According to a filing today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it's ready to offer...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Night-vision Goggles Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Orpha, FLIR Systems, Bharat Electronics, Yukon Advanced Optics

Night vision goggles are electro-optical devices that enhance or amplify existing light instead of depending on its own light source. The image intensifiers capture ambient light and amplify it thousands of times by electronic means to display the battlefield to a soldier through a phosphor screen, for example, night vision goggles. The night vision goggles are sensitive to a broad spectrum of light, of the visible to infrared (invisible). Users are not seen overnight vision goggles, one should look at amplifies the electronic image on a phosphor screen. These goggles are generally worn by military and defense personnel, and allow the wearer to effectively see in the dark.
Marketsatlantanews.net

IBC (Intermediate Bulk Containers) Rental Business Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Americold, Hoyer Group, Precision IBC

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global IBC (Intermediate Bulk Containers) Rental Business Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the IBC (Intermediate Bulk Containers) Rental Business market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

Hydropower Plant Market May Set Epic Growth Story with Guri, Nuozhadu, Longtan Dam

Latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Hydropower Plant Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of COVID-19 Outbreak- Hydropower Plant. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Hydropower Plant market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Guri, Nuozhadu, Longtan Dam, Itaipu Dam, Jinping-I, Xiluodu, Bratsk, Tucuruí, Krasnoyarsk, Sayano?Shushenskaya, Grand Coulee, Xiaowan Dam, Ust Ilimskaya, Three Gorges Dam, Xiangjiaba, Churchill Falls, Robert-Bourassa, Jinping-II, Laxiwa Dam & Jirau.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Gamification Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Cognizant Technology, Microsoft, Callidus Software, Axonify

Gamification refers to the utilization of game design principles to enhance customer engagement in non-game businesses. The particular strategies used range from the creation of reward schedules to creating levels of accomplishment via status and badges. Companies use gaming principles to extend interest in a product or service, or simply to deepen their customers' relationship with the brand. Based on the platform, the market has been segmented into an open platform and closed/ enterprise platform.

