ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools will require students and staff to wear masks for at least two weeks through Aug. 20, in compliance with its 2021-22 Re-Entry Plan and following a meeting Friday with the Madison County Health Department about the spread of COVID-19. ACS joins Elwood Community Schools, which returned to mandatory mask usage by students and staff after several students tested positive. Alexandria Community Schools, which started the new school year on Wednesday, and Frankton-Lapel Community Schools, which will do so on Aug. 11, also are considering a return to mandatory mask usage.