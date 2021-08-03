Cancel
Bipartisan Deal Shouldn't Stop Senate From Ditching Filibuster, Democrats Say

By Igor Bobic
HuffingtonPost
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust because a bipartisan group of senators agreed to a massive bill aiming to overhaul the nation’s infrastructure system doesn’t mean the Senate should hold off on killing the filibuster, opponents of the long-standing rule argued this week. “We’re able to do a few things bipartisan, but we can’t do...

