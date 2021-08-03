Fire managers give update on the West Lolo Complex Fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire managers gave community members an update on the West Lolo Complex Fire that has burned 17,685 acres near Thompson Falls. "Because of the location and the rough country and heavy fuels and poor access and lack of firefighting resources, these all contributed to a very low chance of success for us to just go up on the hill, dig a line around it," Plains/Thompson Falls District Ranger Dave Wrobleski said.nbcmontana.com
