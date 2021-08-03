Cancel
Olympics-Soccer-Asensio strike sets up Spain v Brazil final

By Simon Evans
Metro International
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAITAMA, Japan (Reuters) – Marco Asensio struck in an extra-time winner as Spain ended Japan’s hopes of Olympic gold in men’s football with a 1-0 (aet) victory, setting up a clash with Brazil in Saturday’s final. Defending champions Brazil also had to struggle to make the final, beating Mexico 4-1...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafa Mir
Person
Marco Asensio
Person
Maya Yoshida
Person
Eduardo Aguirre
Person
Mikel Merino
Person
Simon Evans
Person
Dani Alves
Person
Takefusa Kubo
