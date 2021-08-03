Cancel
Congress & Courts

Congress fails to pass eviction moratorium extension, but homeowners and renters still have options

By Kelsey Ramirez
fox7austin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongress failed to pass a bill over the weekend that would have extended federal eviction protections past their July 31 deadline. This comes after the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and the Department of Veterans Affairs each announced last week that their coronavirus pandemic-driven eviction moratoria will be extended through Sept. 30, 2021. The extensions will protect those in homes with federally backed mortgages and government-sponsored rent programs.

www.fox7austin.com

Steny Hoyer
Nancy Pelosi
Joe Biden
Maxine Waters
House Rentwtxl.com

Struggling renters fear what will happen if eviction moratorium ends

Millions of Americans are now behind on rent and on the verge of homelessness. Soon, they could be forced on the streets if the Biden administration's new eviction ban is halted in court. "We are facing a humanitarian crisis," said the legislative director of Citizen Action of New York, Rebecca...
House RentHuffingtonPost

The Eviction Moratorium Will Continue, But Extra Unemployment Benefits Will Not

Spurred by protests from congressional Democrats, the Biden administration extended a moratorium on evictions for renters whose livelihoods have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. The 60-day continuation of the eviction ban is partly a recognition that the pandemic isn’t over, with virus variants still surging among the unvaccinated. But...
House RentPosted by
The Center Square

Landlord association pushes for rental assistance amid changing eviction rules

(The Center Square) – A landlord association official says tenants must reach out to landlords to avoid a wave of evictions in Illinois. An eviction moratorium in the state will be phased out by the end of August, although landlords were allowed to start filing for eviction orders at the beginning of the month. An estimated 460,000 renters are behind on their payments in Illinois.
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Is the CDC's eviction moratorium keeping affordable rentals off the market?

Real estate and housing experts believe the Biden administration's decision to extend an eviction moratorium until Oct. 3 will have lasting impacts on the housing market. After initially saying Congress would have to determine whether or not to extend the moratorium, on Wednesday Biden said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would move ahead with a new eviction ban aimed at protecting tenants in counties with "substantial and high levels of community transmission" of COVID-19, despite significant legal concerns.
PoliticsNew York Post

Biden urges states to give renters federal cash before evictions resume

President Biden on Friday urged states to pump out $46.5 billion in federal rental relief to prevent a wave of evictions as Democrats on Capitol Hill struggle to find enough votes to extend a national moratorium amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Biden has not attempted a legally creative new...
House RentNewsweek

As Eviction Moratorium Expires, Americans Owe $20 Billion in Unpaid Rent

More than 15 million people in the U.S. are at risk of being evicted from their homes when the nationwide ban on evictions ends on July 31, according to a new report. The report by the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project and The Aspen Institute's Financial Security Program, which was provided to Newsweek, said many of the more than 100 million people living in rented homes in the country are making a gradual recovery from the unprecedented economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

