Congress fails to pass eviction moratorium extension, but homeowners and renters still have options

More than 15 million people in the U.S. are at risk of being evicted from their homes when the nationwide ban on evictions ends on July 31, according to a new report. The report by the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project and The Aspen Institute's Financial Security Program, which was provided to Newsweek, said many of the more than 100 million people living in rented homes in the country are making a gradual recovery from the unprecedented economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.