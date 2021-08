A journey around the world, characterized by at least 48 events, 3 of which organized in combination with the European Tour to reaffirm an alliance (already announced in the past) defined as "historic" The PGA Tour has announced the 2021-2022 calendar of the top American men's circuit, with the first race of the coming season, the Fortnite Championship, scheduled in Napa, California, from 16 to 19 September, just a week before the Ryder Cup of Wisconsin (from 24 to 26 in the USA).