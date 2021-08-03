GOVERNOR LARRY HOGAN
PHOTO RELEASE: Governor Hogan Completes Demolition of Baltimore City Detention Center. Site Will Be Home to New Therapeutic Treatment Center. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today completed the demolition of the Baltimore City Detention Center (BCDC), which his administration closed in 2015. The site will be home to a new therapeutic treatment center that will provide mental health, substance abuse treatment, and reentry programming and planning for up to 1,400 individuals.governor.maryland.gov
