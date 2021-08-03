Great rodeo, sick humor

A healthy man who died of Covid after refusing to get the vaccine made a “terrible mistake”, his partner has said.Leslie Lawrenson, 58, died at his home in Bournemouth on 2 July, after downplaying his symptoms and declining to go to the hospital.His long-term partner Amanda Mitchell, 56, who was severely ill with the virus at the time, said he believed the vaccines were too “experimental” and put his family at risk.Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, she explained that Cambridge University-educated Lawrenson decided against the jab after reading material on social media.“It was a daily thing that he...