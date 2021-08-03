Great rodeo, sick humor
Kudos to the Last Chance Stampede staff and competitors on a great rodeo Friday night. What was not great was the “entertainer/clown’s” constant “jokes” about COVID. My mother died in late 2020, after six months solitary confinement, unable to leave her room, due to COVID. My father-in-law died in 2021, alone in a room with other patients dying around him, with COVID. My once healthy 50-some-year-old brother-in-law almost died, is on oxygen, can barely walk and will likely need life-long care. Real funny. Ha, ha.helenair.com
Comments / 0