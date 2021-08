Katie Ledecky's pile of Olympic medals just got one more gold in Tokyo!. The swimmer, 24, finished first in the women's 1500m freestyle with a time of 15:37.34 on Wednesday morning at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. On Monday, during her preliminary heat, Ledecky set an Olympic record with 15:35.35 in the event's Summer Games debut. (The 1500m has been part of the world championship competition since 2001 and Ledecky holds the world record of 15:20.48 which she set in 2018.)