Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Exits Amid Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Lawsuit Against Company
Brack’s exit comes less than two weeks after Activision Blizzard was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which alleged the company’s “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual harassment and being paid less than men. Brack was named in the lawsuit as being among company execs who were allegedly aware of the misconduct and — despite repeatedly being informed of the problems — “failed to take effective remedial measures in response to these complaints.”www.newstimes.com
