Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Exits Amid Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Lawsuit Against Company

NewsTimes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrack’s exit comes less than two weeks after Activision Blizzard was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which alleged the company’s “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual harassment and being paid less than men. Brack was named in the lawsuit as being among company execs who were allegedly aware of the misconduct and — despite repeatedly being informed of the problems — “failed to take effective remedial measures in response to these complaints.”

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Kotick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard Entertainment#Activision Blizzard#Coo Daniel Alegre#Evp#Gm#Dfeh#Sony Online Entertainment#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
BusinessPlayStation LifeStyle

Activision Blizzard Executive Who Blocked Own Employees on Twitter Steps Down From the Company’s Women’s Network

Former United States Homeland Security advisor Frances Townsend, who somehow made it into the video games industry as executive vice president for corporate affairs at Activision Blizzard, has stepped down from the company’s Women’s Network after coming under intense scrutiny. Following the recent lawsuit(s) and allegations that surfaced over the...
Lawwccftech.com

Overwatch League Sponsors Get Cold Feet in the Wake of Activision Blizzard Lawsuit

The last couple of weeks have been a PR nightmare for Activision Blizzard following an explosive lawsuit alleging widespread discrimination and harassment at the company, but thus far, its bottom line hasn’t really been affected. Well, that may be changing, at least when it comes to the Overwatch League. According...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Activision Investors Join Calls Seeking Tech Culture Change (1)

Activist shareholders, who have used litigation to force businesses to address issues of workplace discrimination and harassment, are eyeing a new target: the video game industry. A federal securities fraud claim from an. Activision Blizzard Inc. shareholder claimed the company kept investors in the dark about a California state investigation...
BusinessPolygon

Blizzard Entertainment president J. Allen Brack steps down

J. Allen Brack, the head of Blizzard Entertainment, has stepped down from his position as president, the company announced Tuesday. Activision Blizzard told staff Tuesday morning that Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will “co-lead” the company. Activision Blizzard employees walked out of work last week to protest leadership response to...
Businesswccftech.com

Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Replaced by Mike Ybarra and Jen Oneal Amid Turmoil

Blizzard Entertainment president J. Allen Brack has fallen on his sword as the company continues to be embroiled in controversy after an explosive lawsuit was made public last week. Brack was relatively new on the job, taking over the reigns from Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime in 2018, but he’ll now be replaced by new co-leaders Mike Ybarra and Jen Oneal. Ybarra spent most of his career at Microsoft in various roles, including overseeing Xbox partner studios and Xbox Game Pass, before joining Blizzard in 2019. Jen Oneal was the leader of Vicarious Visions until the studio was absorbed by Blizzard earlier this year. It seems pretty clear people new to Blizzard, with little connection to its history (or history of workplace toxicity) have been specifically chosen to carry the company forward. Departing Blizzard president J. Allen Brack had the following to say about the new leaders…
BusinessVentureBeat

J. Allen Brack’s short, tumultuous run in charge of Blizzard is over

Activision Blizzard announced today on its site that J. Allen Brack is no longer president of Blizzard. Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will be leading the studio going forward. This move comes a couple of weeks after the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued Activision Blizzard for sex discrimination in the workplace. Brack was named in the report, one of only two people specifically called out, for failing to address issues of sexual harassments at Blizzard. A human-resources executive, Jesse Meschuk, also left Blizzard earlier this week, according to a report from Bloomberg.
Businesspsu.com

Activision Reveals New Leadership As J. Allen Brack Departs The Company

Activision Blizzard has announced that J. Allen Brack, the President of Blizzard, is departing the publishing giant “to pursue new opportunities.”. Speaking in a statement on the official Activision Blizzard, Daniel Allegre, President and COO, confirmed that Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will now head up Blizzard as co-leaders. Oneal...
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

OPINION: Activision Blizzard sued over 'frat culture' | Play Life, Live Games

Aug. 7—Activision Blizzard, one of the biggest video game companies in the world, is not having a very good summer. After a two-year investigation, the California Department of Fair Employment & Housing filed a lawsuit against the company alleging years of pay discrimination, sexual harassment and a general "frat culture."
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Report: Morhaime, other Blizzard execs were informed of rampant misconduct

Multiple new reports today provided another look into the allegedly toxic studio culture within Activision Blizzard, as Bloomberg and The Washington Post both published pieces incorporating interviews with former and current employees of the company's Blizzard division. As reported by Bloomberg, an assistant of Blizzard co-founder and former CEO Michael...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
Posted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Approves Rule Forcing Companies To Hire Minority, LGBTQ+ Executives And Publicly Disclose Diversity

The top U.S. financial regulatory agency approved a rule that forces publicly traded companies to reveal the diversity of their executive boardroom to investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted in favor of the rule, which will apply to all companies traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange, according to the text of the approval released Friday.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Activision-Blizzard sexism scandal day 17: More esports sponsors consider abandoning Overwatch League

In the course of our reporting on the ongoing Blizzard sexual harassment and sexual discrimination scandal that’s now prompted multiple lawsuits, we noted that T-Mobile had apparently pulled out of sponsoring Activision-Blizzard esports leagues, including leagues for Call of Duty and Overwatch. It may not be the only one, as The Washington Post reported last night that both Coca-Cola and State Farm are considering dropping their sponsorships as well. They’re apparently two of remaining sponsors, along with IBM, Xfinity, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Teamspeak.
Internetnichegamer.com

Activision Blizzard Executive Frances Townsend Deletes Twitter After “the Problem With Whistleblowing” Tweet Backlash

Frances Townsend, an Activision Blizzard executive, has deleted her Twitter account after backlash against her tweet promoting “the problem with whistleblowing.”. While currently acting as Activision Blizzard’s Executive Vice President for Corporate Affairs, she previously worked as the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism. During that time she was also criticized for her defense of the Bush administration’s “enhanced interrogation techniques” [1, 2] against terrorism suspects and guilty parties.

Comments / 0

Community Policy