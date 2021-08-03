Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Exits Amid Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Lawsuit Against Company

Blizzard Entertainment president J. Allen Brack has fallen on his sword as the company continues to be embroiled in controversy after an explosive lawsuit was made public last week. Brack was relatively new on the job, taking over the reigns from Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime in 2018, but he’ll now be replaced by new co-leaders Mike Ybarra and Jen Oneal. Ybarra spent most of his career at Microsoft in various roles, including overseeing Xbox partner studios and Xbox Game Pass, before joining Blizzard in 2019. Jen Oneal was the leader of Vicarious Visions until the studio was absorbed by Blizzard earlier this year. It seems pretty clear people new to Blizzard, with little connection to its history (or history of workplace toxicity) have been specifically chosen to carry the company forward. Departing Blizzard president J. Allen Brack had the following to say about the new leaders…