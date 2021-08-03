Call For Proposals For 15th Annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival Artist Grants
ALTON - The Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project and Alton Main Street are calling for proposals for artist grants for the 15th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival. The festival, which will be held from 12:00 to 10:00 PM on Saturday, September 18, brings together thousands of community members in celebration of the Mississippi River through art, music, and conservation. Local artists are invited to submit proposals via this form by August 27 to fill the festival grounds with beauty and creativity while enhancing the festival for visitors through interactive art experiences.www.riverbender.com
