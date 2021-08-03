Cancel
TMZ: Ben and Jennifer back together, Bill and Melinda officially done

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had a lot of people talking after they dropped by a jewelry store. Plus, TMZ's Harvey Levin says Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce has been finalized.

Celebritiesenstarz.com

Ex Alex Rodriguez Preventing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck From Buying Home Together?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cannot make a home purchase together and live there happily ever after, at least for now. This is allegedly because of Alex Rodriguez. Not because he's preventing them directly from doing so. Instead, Radar Online reported that the world-renowned singer won't be selling her Los Angeles mansion anytime soon mainly because she still has some financial ties to her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Marc Anthony Really Feels About J-Lo Moving Their Kids to Be Closer to Ben

Still friends. Marc Anthony’s reaction to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shows that he has no issues with his ex-wife and her new boyfriend. A source told HollywoodLife on Sunday, July 18, that the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer “doesn’t care” who J-Lo is dating and where she is living. The Selena actress relocated from Miami—where Marc and their two kids, 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, were based—to Los Angeles in June to be closer to Ben. J-Lo, who also lived in Miami with her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez, owns a $28 million home in Bel-Air, and was seen touring schools in L.A. prior to her move. According to the source, Marc, who still lives in Miami, is “fine” with their kids splitting their time between both coasts.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

J Lo's Pink-Diamond Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck Is Reportedly Worth Almost $12 Million Today

Now that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their romance, bets are high for whether J Lo still has her pink 6.1-carat diamond engagement ring from 2002. After meeting and falling in love on the set of Gigli, Ben proposed to Jennifer with the Harry Winston sparkler that was then valued at $1.2 million and called one of the rarest stones in the world. "It's the most magnificent thing I've ever seen. I still look at it and kind of marvel at it, you know?" Jen told Diane Sawyer during an interview. "He was like, 'I just wanted you to have something that nobody else would have.'" According to her former publicist Rob Shuter, Jen has never returned the ring, reporting to Access Daily, "If things move forward with these two, gosh, she's already got the most beautiful ring I've seen."
Celebritiestownandcountrymag.com

Jennifer Garner Isn't Bothered by Bennifer Being Back Together

Jennifer Garner is being a supportive ex. According to Entertainment Tonight, the Alias actress has no reservations regarding her ex-husband Ben Affleck's reunion with his former fiancée Jennifer Lopez. Garner and Affleck were married for 13 years and share three children together: two daughters, Violet and Seraphina Affleck, and a son, Samuel Affleck. They announced their separation in 2015 and formally filed for divorced two years later.
CelebritiesReporter

Bennifer is back! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship timeline

In 2001, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met on the set of the movie ‘Gigli’. At the time, the singer was married to her second husband, Cris Judd. In 2016, the actress reflected on the beginning of their relationship in an interview with People: "We didn't try to have a public relationship, we just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids, and it was like 'Oh my God.' It was just a lot of pressure."
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: The Truth About Whether They Are Moving In Together Soon

A source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that despite their joint house hunting trips, J.Lo and Ben Affleck are in no particular rush to move in together. Sorry, Bennifer fans: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might have been house hunting across Los Angeles together, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the couple will be splitting utility bills soon. While J.Lo, 52, and Ben, 48, recently toured properties in Santa Monica and Holmby Hills, a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that the two are “not moving in together any time soon.”
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Jennifer Lopez Makes Relationship With Ben Affleck Instagram Official on Her Birthday; Duo Share a Passionate Kiss Together

On the occasion of her birthday, singer Jennifer Lopez made her relationship with actor Ben Affleck official. Taking to Instagram, Lopez posted a string of pictures from her birthday celebrations, and in one of the images, one can see Lopez and Ben kissing each other. However, she didn’t tag him. “5 2…what it do,” Lopez captioned the post, leaving netizens in awe of the couple. Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Enjoy Family Trip with Kids at Universal Studios.
Celebrities1045wjjk.com

Looks Like Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Have Made It Instagram Official

For beloved Bennifer fans, the long desired reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might actually be happening!. J-Lo posted photos from her 52nd birthday in France, including one her kissing Ben onboard a yacht. The singer, actress, dancer, triple threat captioned the romantic images “52..what it do” with a...
CelebritiesPopSugar

Jennifer Lopez Wore the Ultimate Date-Night Dress on Another Internet-Breaking Outing

Relationships may come and go, but little black dresses will forever be a date-night staple. While celebrating her 52nd birthday in Saint-Tropez with ex-turned-current boyfriend Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez wore quite the classic Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring a midi length, square neckline, and long sleeves, which perhaps proved she is impervious to weather. Her accessories — pearl-adorned platform heels and a rose-printed box bag — were also by the Italian luxury brand. J Lo completed the sexy outfit with a few gold necklaces of varying lengths.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

J.Lo Goes Furniture Shopping While Ben Visits His Kids After Romantic Dinner Date — Photos

Bennifer both kept busy after their romantic dinner date, as J.Lo stepped out to go furniture shopping while Ben was spotted heading to Jennifer Garner’s house. Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 48, stepped out separately after dining at Italian hotspot Olivetta in Los Angeles. The “Jenny From The Block” singer kept her all-neutral theme going with a white long sleeve and loose fitting pants as she hit up a furniture store. She accessorized with her pricey and rare Hermès Himalayan Birkin and sneakers, throwing her highlighted locks into a casual, messy bun. Jennifer was solo as she stepped out of a large black SUV for the shopping excursion, marking one of several furniture store visits in recent months.

Comments / 0

