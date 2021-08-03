Cancel
River Falls, WI

River Falls School Board discusses three options for fall Covid-19 prevention and mitigation

By Hannah Coyle
River Falls Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperintendent Jamie Benson presented the school board and community with three options for the incoming school year’s Covid-19 prevention and mitigation plans on Aug. 2. Benson also included expert opinions from research, including statements from the American Association of Pediatrics, the Center for Disease Control and Public Health, all which recommend students wear masks indoors.

www.riverfallsjournal.com

