River Falls School Board discusses three options for fall Covid-19 prevention and mitigation
Superintendent Jamie Benson presented the school board and community with three options for the incoming school year’s Covid-19 prevention and mitigation plans on Aug. 2. Benson also included expert opinions from research, including statements from the American Association of Pediatrics, the Center for Disease Control and Public Health, all which recommend students wear masks indoors.www.riverfallsjournal.com
Comments / 0