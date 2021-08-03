Cancel
Beyond Meat launches at all Texas-based Hopdoddy Burger Bar chains

By Jeanette Settembre
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin-based Hopdoddy Burger Bar is subbing in Beyond Meat for its plant-based burger offerings at all U.S. locations as consumers increasingly seek out alternative meats at fast-food chains. Beyond Meat will be served at all 32 locations of the burger chain in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado and Tennessee, the chain...

www.foxbusiness.com

