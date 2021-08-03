WENDY DIO Says There Weren’t Any Problems Between RONNIE JAMES DIO And OZZY OSBOURNE
Ronnie James Dio's wife and manager Wendy Dio spoke to Trevor Joe Lennon about the legendary heavy metal singer's just-released memoir, "Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography", which she, along with writer Mick Wall, completed after Ronnie's death. Asked if there was "peace" between Ronnie and the man he replaced in BLACK SABBATH, Ozzy Osbourne, in the later years, Wendy said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think there was ever really a lot of problems there. They both did their own thing, and they both were successful at it. Maybe Don Arden [Sharon Osbourne's father and former manager for both Ozzy and BLACK SABBATH] had some problems there in the beginning when Ronnie was in BLACK SABBATH, but I don't think there was any bad blood between [Ronnie and Ozzy].
