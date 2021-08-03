IU EAST STUDENTS MUST BE VACCINATED FOLLOWING FAILED APPEAL

(Richmond, IN)--The IU East fall semester begins in three weeks. An appellate court’s ruling on Monday means that students will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to attend. The Court of Appeals issued its ruling, which applies to all IU campuses statewide, Monday after a group of students fought the vaccination requirement. One appellate judge went straight to the point, saying that if students didn’t like the requirement they could go somewhere else. As of Tuesday morning, less than 40% of people of traditional college age in counties near the IU East campus have been vaccinated.