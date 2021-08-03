Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, IN

RHS FOOTBALL COACH TO BE SUSPENDED, BUT NOT FIRED

By Jeff Lane
kicks96.com
 4 days ago

(Richmond, IN)--Richmond High School Head Football Coach Tony Sonsini will not lose his job after striking a National Trail coach last month during a football scrimmage at Lyboult Field. Many of Sonsini’s supporters addressed the RCS Board last week and encouraged the Board to keep Sonsini. RCS did not announce any punishment at that time and they still have not as of Tuesday morning. But National Trail staffers have indicated that they were told by Richmond that Sonsini would be suspended but not terminated. Those staffers indicated that the suspension would not be for the entire season. The incident was caught on video which was widely circulated on social media.

kicks96.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Richmond, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Richmond, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Richmond, IN
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhs#American Football#Richmond High School#The Rcs Board#Rcs#National Trail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for days-long infrastructure slog

The Senate is bracing for a days-long infrastructure slog that is expected to spill into early next week, after hopes of getting a quick deal unraveled. Senators, under the chamber’s schedule, should be starting their weeks-long August recess, leaving town until mid-September. Instead, they’ll return Saturday for the start of a lengthy, two-part infrastructure fight.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Lawmaker says Taliban enter north Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters entered the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province Saturday, a provincial lawmaker said, after sweeping through nine of 10 districts in the province. The government did not deny lawmaker Mohammad Karim Jawzjani’s claim that Taliban fighters had entered Sheberghan, but said the city had...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy