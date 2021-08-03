RHS FOOTBALL COACH TO BE SUSPENDED, BUT NOT FIRED

(Richmond, IN)--Richmond High School Head Football Coach Tony Sonsini will not lose his job after striking a National Trail coach last month during a football scrimmage at Lyboult Field. Many of Sonsini’s supporters addressed the RCS Board last week and encouraged the Board to keep Sonsini. RCS did not announce any punishment at that time and they still have not as of Tuesday morning. But National Trail staffers have indicated that they were told by Richmond that Sonsini would be suspended but not terminated. Those staffers indicated that the suspension would not be for the entire season. The incident was caught on video which was widely circulated on social media.