WANTED SEX OFFENDER CAPTURED NEAR RICHMOND

(Wayne County, IN)--A wanted Fayette County sex offender was caught in Wayne County and now faces a new round of charges after methamphetamine was recovered. Several years ago, 30-year-old Jeffery Jones of Connersville was caught with more than 2000 images of child pornography. He had failed to register as a sex offender in Fayette County and had an active warrant. Monday night, he was stopped on U.S. 27 north of Richmond. The amount of meth recovered Monday night has not been released.