Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayne County, IN

WANTED SEX OFFENDER CAPTURED NEAR RICHMOND

By Jeff Lane
kicks96.com
 4 days ago

(Wayne County, IN)--A wanted Fayette County sex offender was caught in Wayne County and now faces a new round of charges after methamphetamine was recovered. Several years ago, 30-year-old Jeffery Jones of Connersville was caught with more than 2000 images of child pornography. He had failed to register as a sex offender in Fayette County and had an active warrant. Monday night, he was stopped on U.S. 27 north of Richmond. The amount of meth recovered Monday night has not been released.

kicks96.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Fayette County, IN
Connersville, IN
Crime & Safety
Wayne County, IN
Government
County
Wayne County, IN
City
Richmond, IN
Wayne County, IN
Crime & Safety
Richmond, IN
Government
City
Connersville, IN
Fayette County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Richmond, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Offender#Methamphetamine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for days-long infrastructure slog

The Senate is bracing for a days-long infrastructure slog that is expected to spill into early next week, after hopes of getting a quick deal unraveled. Senators, under the chamber’s schedule, should be starting their weeks-long August recess, leaving town until mid-September. Instead, they’ll return Saturday for the start of a lengthy, two-part infrastructure fight.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Lawmaker says Taliban enter north Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters entered the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province Saturday, a provincial lawmaker said, after sweeping through nine of 10 districts in the province. The government did not deny lawmaker Mohammad Karim Jawzjani’s claim that Taliban fighters had entered Sheberghan, but said the city had...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy