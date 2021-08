Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Books news. Books about London, they’re the only thing I collect. This long-lived dalliance began, somewhat unsuccessfully, in 1994 with the purchase of a black-and-white A-Z. For the next 15 years or so it slowly turned red with Biro’d-in routes but, eventually, wore right down to flitters in the bottom of my bag. The day it had to be replaced with a new-fangled coloured one was sad because it was how I’d first come to know London: just walking it, long before having any real sense of its layers, how very far back it went or how much it would change in the years to come.