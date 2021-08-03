Toxic invasive poison hemlock is spreading into US parks and backyard gardens

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleA toxic invasive species that can be deadly if eaten is spreading, wrecking havoc across parks, flower beds and backyard gardens. Poison hemlock, which resembles Queen Anne’s Lace, can be spotted in highway right-of-ways, along fences and on the edges of farm fields. In just the last year, however, the plant that was originally brought to the U.S. from Europe has migrated near more populated areas, which has experts concerned.

