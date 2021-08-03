People on the Move
Senior Vice President, Sr. Relationship Manager at Texas Capital Bank. ID Boyejo has joined TCB's Corporate Banking team as SVP, Sr. Relationship Manager, covering healthcare clients nationwide. ID brings over 20 years’ experience advising business leaders on banking solutions such as raising capital, managing cash & investments and hedging risks. He has worked with a wide range of healthcare organizations, from hospitals to medical device companies. ID is passionate about advocating for his clients and positively impacting communities through his work.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0