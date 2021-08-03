Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People on the Move

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Vice President, Sr. Relationship Manager at Texas Capital Bank. ID Boyejo has joined TCB's Corporate Banking team as SVP, Sr. Relationship Manager, covering healthcare clients nationwide. ID brings over 20 years’ experience advising business leaders on banking solutions such as raising capital, managing cash & investments and hedging risks. He has worked with a wide range of healthcare organizations, from hospitals to medical device companies. ID is passionate about advocating for his clients and positively impacting communities through his work.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcb#Corporate Banking#Svp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Tampa, FLaustinnews.net

New IT Specialist Joins PPJ Healthcare Enterprise, Inc.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / PPJ Enterprise (OTC PINK:PPJE) ('the Company'), a leader in Healthcare Reimbursement Cycle Expert for Complex Medical/Surgical Services and proprietary Automated Healthcare Practice Management /billing Software, online Health Information Digital Systems, and Medical Practice Information Management is pleased to announce the hiring of a new information technology partner to assist upgrading its proprietary Automated Biller Software.
Businessaithority.com

Keystone Healthcare Partners Invests in Technology Upcomers: EmOpti and HealthTalk A.I.

Keystone Healthcare Partners (Keystone Healthcare™), a leading provider of Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, and Telehealth clinical management services and staffing, announced that it has established partnerships with Wisconsin-based company EmOpti and Virginia-based company HealthTalk A.I., making financial investments in both technology companies. Keystone Healthcare™ joined forces with EmOpti and HealthTalk...
Businessbizjournals

Maria Colacurcio and Syndio are tackling workplace equity problems

The Syndio CEO has scored big-name backing recently while on a mission to address one of the biggest problems in the workplace. At the annual Director of the Year event PSBJ will be honoring outstanding Board of Directors who serve on startups, family or public companies with commitment, integrity and authenticity.
Seattle, WAbizjournals

Seattle robocall-blocker Hiya adds Salesforce president to board

Seattle startup Hiya added Sarah Franklin, Salesforce president and chief marketing officer, to its board of directors, the company announced Thursday. Hiya, founded in 2016, develops technology that detects and blocks robocalls and fraud calls for companies like Samsung, Apple and AT&T. “As we look to create a better voice...
Businessbizjournals

Cushman & Wakefield promoting global president John Forrester to CEO

Commercial real estate giant Cushman & Wakefield said John Forrester, currently its global president, will become CEO of the company on January 1, 2022, replacing Brett White, who will remain as the company's executive chairman. Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) said as global president, Forrester oversaw the firm’s service...
Norwalk, CTbizjournals

Fortune 500 company acquires Kettering electrical services business

An electrical services business located in the Dayton area has been acquired by a Fortune 500 company. The deal is expected to prompt more growth. Quebe Holdings Inc., a Kettering-based provider of pre-construction, construction, systems integration and energy solutions, was recently purchased by EMCOR Group Inc. — a mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services company headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Businessbizjournals

Medtronic buys sinus-implant company for over $1 billion

Medtronic announced Friday it is acquiring Intersect ENT Inc., the maker of a product used in ear, nose and throat procedures. Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) is buying all outstanding shares of the Menlo Park, Calif.-based company for $28.25 per share in an all-cash transaction worth approximately $1.1 billion. Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Businessbizjournals

Miami Township firm lands $1.5M global deal

One of the Dayton region's largest employers has landed a $1.5 million deal. O'Neil & Associates Inc. in Miami Township, an employee-owned firm that develops technical publications, training resources and product support materials, announces a $1.5 million global contract with Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group (Logisnext). The company, which has over...
Softwareaithority.com

LUBA Workers’ Comp Selects Insurity to Expand Its Use of Data Analytics

This selection will help LUBA expand their use of predictive modeling, mitigate business risk, and embrace straight-through processing to provide faster underwriting to their agency partners. Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers and MGAs has announced that LUBA Workers’ Comp has successfully implemented Insurity’s Valen...
Real Estatebizjournals

U.S. mortgage rates reverse course back down

U.S. mortgage rates again declined this week after a minor jump last week, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.77% for the week ending Aug. 5 — down from 2.80% last week. More than three months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.88%.
Health Servicesaithority.com

Mount Nittany Health Selects Health Catalyst to Drive Population Health Improvements

To support its mission of strengthening the health of the people and the communities it serves, Pennsylvania-based Mount Nittany Health has selected Health Catalyst, Inc.’s (HCAT) leading data and analytics technology and services. The health system will leverage key elements of Health Catalyst’s Population Health technology stack to uncover new performance insights and drive population health improvements.
Environmentbizjournals

Major retailers in pilot program to test plastic bag alternatives

Major retailers including CVS Health, Target and Walmart are participating in a pilot program to test sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic bags and explore their potential to scale. The three founding partners also have committed $15 million collectively to the effort, launched by the Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

B2B eCommerce Surpasses B2B Payments, Accounting In Funding

B2B payments and accounting continue to capture the imagination of innovators and the attention of investors in this week's venture capital roundup. But B2B eCommerce took home the biggest slice of the pie, and introduced the market to a new unicorn in the process. SimpliFi. Corporate card FinTech SimpliFi raised...
Businesshealthcaredive.com

JPM venture arm Morgan Health invests $50M in value-based primary care player Vera

J.P. Morgan's health-focused venture arm Morgan Health is investing $50 million in Vera Whole Health, representing its first investment in a coordinated care model, the business said Thursday. The investment bank launched Morgan Health two months ago following the high-profile dissolution of Haven, its previous venture to lower employer healthcare...
Businessbizjournals

ThreeBridge Solutions announces merger with Keyot

It's a merger with big implications for the Twin Cities IT consultancy landscape. ThreeBridge, headquartered in Minneapolis, ranks third on the Business Journal's Largest IT Consulting Firms in the Twin Cities. Keyot in Eagan ranks 11.
HealthSFGate

NFP Forms Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Group, Aligning Specialized Expertise with the Dynamic Needs of Employers

Experienced team to provide OHS, loss control, organizational effectiveness and training services. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant providing corporate benefits, property and casualty (P&C), retirement and individual solutions, today announced the formation of its Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Group. Establishing the OHS Group advances NFP’s efforts to deliver the specialized expertise, capabilities and resources clients need to address complex risks across industries, products and programs.
Boston, MAaithority.com

MPE Partners and Plastic Components, Inc. Announce the Acquisition of Sports Molding, LLC

MPE Partners of Cleveland, OH and Boston, MA, along with portfolio company Plastic Components, Inc. (PCI) of Germantown, WI, announced the acquisition of Sports Molding, LLC of Clearfield, UT, a portfolio company of Sage Park, Inc. SMI is a leading ISO 9001:2015 certified injection molder offering a full suite of design, manufacturing, and value-added services to a diverse range of sectors, including medical, industrial, recreation, and consumer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy