Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Landmark Investment in Our National Parks Is Underway

By Marcia Argust
pewtrusts.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Park System is one of America’s greatest treasures, but it has become tarnished over the last century. Deteriorating historic buildings, crumbling roads, worn campgrounds, eroding trails, and outdated sewer and electrical systems have led to a backlog of repairs that will cost billions of dollars to fix. Congress...

www.pewtrusts.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks Service#Upper New York Bay#The National Park System#Congress#Gao#The National Park Service#Nps#The Pew Charitable Trusts#Rehabilitate#Ohanapecosh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
LifestyleSalt Lake Tribune

National Park Service struggles to keep boat ramps open as Lake Powell hits historic low

Lake Powell • For kayaking guide Jessie Pulliam, each trip to Antelope Canyon on the southern shores of Lake Powell ends with a workout. The concrete slope of the Antelope Point Launch Ramp hasn’t touched water since last winter due to dropping reservoir levels, and like other paddling guides who offer tours near Page, Ariz., the 23-year-old Pulliam has grown used to hauling heavy kayaks up the steep, sandy slope that now separates the ramp from the water.
Lifestyleravallirepublic.com

Native art in Yellowstone National Park being planned to mark 150th anniversary

Some June visitors to Yellowstone National Park were treated to a Crow-style teepee set up next to the Roosevelt Arch at the North Entrance. During a ceremony at the teepee, tribal members recounted the structure’s origin and sang an honor song. Participants included members and college representatives from the Crow, Northern Cheyenne, Salish-Kootenai and Northern and Eastern Shoshone tribes.
U.S. PoliticsPowell Tribune

‘Loving our parks to death’?

While always encouraging visitation to America’s first national park, Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly has also been looking for ways to ensure wildlife and the landscapes aren’t overwhelmed by visitation. “It’s incredibly important for us to continue to work together to develop viable strategies to manage increasing visitation in this park,”...
U.S. PoliticsColumbian

National parks confront congestion

A post-pandemic boom in national park tourism has left lawmakers wondering how to preserve nature and the visitor experience amid increased traffic, crowds and waiting times. “Yosemite is one of the most spectacular places in the world, but I can guarantee the people in that traffic jam weren’t enjoying it,” said Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, while presenting a photo of a mountain road backup on Wednesday to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources subcommittee on National Parks.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Our national parks are overcrowded. Here's how to fix that.

Yellowstone and Yosemite will continue to be overcrowded unless officials implement a reservation system at more national parks and hire additional staff to handle the influx of visitors, federal lawmakers said Wednesday. Those were two suggestions made by Angus King, a U.S. Senator from Maine, during a Congressional hearing about...
LifestylePosted by
Axios

National parks "drowning in tourists"

National parks across the U.S. are overflowing with a post-pandemic crush of tourists, leading to increased issues with congestion, traffic jams, user experience, strain on staff and increased damage to the parks. Why it matters: Some are seeing such a record number they're being forced to limit, and even close,...
Baker City, ORBaker City Herald

EDITORIAL: Trail Center's long closure

The announcement this winter that the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, one of Baker County’s most popular visitor attractions, would be closed for about two and a half years for renovations no doubt surprised some people. But it turns out that was only half of the story. Approximately. In reality the...
Constantine, MISturgis Journal

Historic Constantine home named to national register

Nettleton-Cond House, at 260 S. Washington St., Constantine, has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The designation was bestowed earlier this summer. National Register of Historic Places is a program under the umbrella of the National Park Service. The National Register is the nation’s official list of...
Congress & Courtsheraldstandard.com

Bird conservation efforts take flight locally, nationally

Bird conservation efforts are taking flight both nationally and locally. On July 29, U.S. Rep. Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif., Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and 47 cosponsors introduced the Migratory Bird Protection Act of 2021 to the House, to reaffirm long-standing protections for migratory birds against the unintentional but predictable killing of birds.
Pierre, SDkelo.com

One year later, Great American Outdoors Act put into action

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Conservation groups and federal officials are cheering the first anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, signed into law last summer. Supporters of the bipartisan effort say repairs and maintenance to national parks now are moving forward. Among other things, the bill sets aside $6 billion over five years for national park repairs, along with permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Bucks County, PAtheintell.com

Guest Opinion: We are at the beginning of a public lands renaissance

The Great American Outdoors Act, the most significant federal conservation and recreation legislation passed in decades, was signed into law one year ago this month. One year later, the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) is already securing Pennsylvania’s public lands and we sit at the beginning of a public lands renaissance.
California StatePosted by
Nya Crea

The Amazing Sequoia National Park

The Sequoia National Park is awesome. There are a lot of awesome trees, and they’re all huge. They are so big because they live for 300 years! One day I went to the park and met a tour guide and he said that the tallest tree is taller than 30 stories high. That’s really high!
Culberson County, TXOdessa American

Guadalupe Mountains National Park

Photos from Guadalupe National Park July, 7, 2021, in Culberson County, Texas. A sign on U.S. 62/180 states Guadalupe Mountains is home to big tooth maples, velvet ash, junipers ponderosa, Douglas firs, and pine. Black bears, mountain lions, and deer make the mountains their home. Excavators have found spearheads, pictographs, and human remains with the bones of bison, Dire Wolf, and musk on in the cliff caves. Carbon-14 dating of the remains indicate humans occupied the area 12,000 years ago. Legends of hidden gold in the mountains go back to Spanish rule and that Apache Chief Geronimo believed the richest gold mines in the western world lay hidden in the Guadalupes. Geologically, the Guadalupe mountains present exposure of the Capitan Reef, formed by algae, sponges, and other ancient marine life during the Permian Period (over 200 million years ago), when much of West Texas and New Mexico were part of the Permian Sea. For centuries, El Capitan has served as a guidepost for Native Americans, Spanish explorers, U.S. Calvary and geologist.
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy