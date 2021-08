Looking to upgrade your laptop? Well, you’re not alone. Demand is skyrocketing, driven by the sudden rise in remote working that now looks set to become the norm.Around 300 million laptops and desktops were shipped in 2020, a leap of almost 15 per cent on 2019 and the highest amount since 2008. The risk is that demand will soon outrun supply. On top of households investing in more computing technology, shipments to schools and businesses have risen while semiconductors continue to be in short supply, producing further demand for PC components.It’s predicted that the global shortage might last until 2022,...