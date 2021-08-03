Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Teacher sues to stop Phoenix school district's mask mandate

Argus Press
 5 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix science teacher is asking a judge to put a halt to a districtwide mask mandate, which goes against a new state law, district officials said Tuesday. Richard Franco, a spokesman for Phoenix Union High School District, confirmed Douglas Hester's filing for a temporary restraining order on the mandate. The superintendent and governing board members are named as defendants in the motion.

www.argus-press.com

