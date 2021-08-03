Pick Six Preview's Brett Ciancia on Will Shipley: 'He looks incredible'
Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. We had a chance to catch up with Brett Ciancia recently to talk about various topics in the college football world. Jump over to his site, PickSixPreviews.com to get what “The Bear” (Chris Fallica) from ESPN GameDay calls, “a must-read," in his preseason digital magazine.clemsonsportstalk.com
Comments / 0