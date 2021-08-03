3 storylines to watch with Dolphins putting on the pads

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have a big day today: they’re strapping on the pads for the first day of fully padded practices at 2021 training camp. The move is a welcomed one for all — it marks yet another landmark creeping closer to the start of the 2021 NFL regular season. But graduating to pads isn’t necessarily something that doesn’t come without added pressure; particularly for the Dolphins players in the trenches who have been working without their full complement of gear over the course of the last week.

Today’s padded practice will kick off a new layer of information about this Dolphins team. But which three storylines are the most prominent to watch as the Dolphins take their next step to the start of the regular season?

Who has the goods to win the starting center gig?

Michael Deiter and Matt Skura figure to be the primary contenders here. And while you can get plenty of mental reps without pads, now is the true measuring stick that we can begin to evaluate what this position looks like. Best of all, there’s a brick wall in the middle of Miami’s defensive line in the form of DL Raekwon Davis who will serve as an excellent test for both Deiter and Skura as they try to secure the center job.

Who can claim an edge in the nickel battle?

Without Xavien Howard in the mix amid an ankle injury and a contested contract, Miami is making good use of their depth in the secondary early on in camp — although the effectiveness of the group is debatable as the Dolphins offense finds chunk plays all over the field. But the nickel role specifically is an interesting one. Nik Needham? Noah Igbinoghene? Justin Coleman, Jevon Holland? There are contenders everywhere.

But with the pads on now, there’s a good chance we will see some separation with who can play physically inside and help support not just the pass but also the run.

Can Tua Tagovailoa continue his hot start in a more intense setting?

This one doesn’t really have anything to do with the presence of pads, but it will certainly impact his comfort space in the pocket and allow defenders to play more physical with his targets in the passing game. All eyes in South Florida are on Tagovailoa this fall to see what kind of second-year step he takes. The early returns are super promising; but it is still very early in the process. Tagovailoa is, at the end of the day, the straw that is going to stir the Dolphins’ drink this season.