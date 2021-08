Text description provided by the architects. Commissioned by Tsenpo Museum, Jí Architects has designed a plan to expand the existing 500㎡ campuses with an additional space of 800 m2, so as to meet the ever-growing needs for exhibition and cultural exchanges. The Tsenpo Museum was founded and built by the 9th H.E Chakme Rinpoche in Jizha township of Nangqian county, YushuQinghai Province. Its main volume, modeled after Yumbu Lakhang Palace of the first King of Tibet during the Tubo period and constructed by piling one stone on another with the craftsmanship of Shannan, Tibet, stands as the visual center of the entire architectural complex of Tsenpo Museum. Most of its exhibits are Buddha statues, thangkas, and Tibetan folkloric articles.