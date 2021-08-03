Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Scotland to end most Covid restrictions but face masks stay in some settings

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ROrZg_0bGJdmIy00
Street art by The Rebel Bear in Cannongate, Edinburgh, shows First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with a pair of bolt cutters (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Most of the remaining Covid restrictions are to be scrapped in Scotland from Monday, Nicola Sturgeon has said, but the legal requirement to wear face coverings in some settings will remain.

The First Minister told MSPS in a virtual sitting of the Scottish Parliament that the country could move beyond Level 0 – the lowest level of a five tier system of restrictions in Scotland – due to the “steady decline in cases” and “the success of vaccination”.

She said most of the remaining legally imposed restrictions – including on physical distancing and limits to the size of social gatherings – would be lifted, allowing large-scale events to take place.

No venues will be legally required to close, she added, allowing nightclubs to reopen.

But she said the legal requirement to wear face masks will remain for “some time to come”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txsrA_0bGJdmIy00
Nicola Sturgeon outlines the changes (Andy Buchanan/PA) (PA Wire)

Contact tracing of positive cases will remain, pubs and restaurants must continue to collect customer details and home working will continue to be advised.

She said her government was considering “very carefully the possible, albeit limited, use of Covid status certification for access to certain higher risk venues in future”.

An app is under development to allow for such certification for those travelling abroad, she said, but it will also allow for vaccine certification domestically.

“I can assure Parliament that we do not underestimate the ethical, equity and human rights issues associated with Covid-status certification and will keep members updated and consulted on our thinking on this issue,” she said.

From Monday, close contacts of those who test positive for Covid will no longer be required to automatically self-isolate for 10 days.

Under the changes announced on Tuesday, a double-vaccinated Scot who has at least two weeks since their last dose, will be able to take a PCR test that would allow them to abandon self-isolation if they test negative.

Young people under the age of 17 will also be able to end self-isolation if they test negative, while those under five years old will be “encouraged” but not required to take a test.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13pBHQ_0bGJdmIy00
Face masks will be retained in schools (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

As a result of the changes, blanket self-isolations for whole school classes will no longer be required.

But face masks will have to be worn during lessons by secondary pupils and one-metre social distancing for staff will be retained for at least six weeks once schools reopen after the summer holidays.

Secondary pupils and school staff in Scotland will also be asked to take a lateral flow test before they return.

Ms Sturgeon said: “However, while this move will restore a substantial degree of normality, it is important to be clear that it does not signal the end of the pandemic or a return to life exactly as we knew it before Covid struck.

This virus remains a threat – and as we enter winter, it may well pose challenges for us again

“Declaring freedom from, or victory over, this virus is premature.”

She said no one can guarantee that Covid-19 restrictions will not have to be reimposed.

The First Minister told MSPs: “We all hope – I know I certainly do – that the restrictions we lift next Monday will never again have to be reimposed. But no-one can guarantee that.

“This virus remains a threat – and as we enter winter, it may well pose challenges for us again.

“So as we have done throughout, the Government will seek to take whatever action is necessary to keep the country safe.

“But as has also been the case throughout, we all have a part to play in keeping the virus under control.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

32K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pcr Test#Face Masks#Uk#The Scottish Parliament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
IndustryPosted by
newschain

Scottish hospitality industry welcomes move to end most restrictions

Groups representing Scotland’s hospitality industry have welcomed Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement that most coronavirus restrictions will be scrapped from Monday. The move beyond Level 0 means no venues will legally be required to shut, allowing nightclubs to reopen for the first time since March 2020. The Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA)...
TravelBBC

Covid-19: Scotland to end most Covid rules and cabinet splits over travel

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday morning. 1. Scotland confirms end to most Covid restrictions. Social distancing will end in most settings, capacity limits will be scrapped for pubs, restaurants and large events,...
WorldBBC

Covid in Scotland: 'Three Ds' rules for nightclub reopening

Clubbers will not have to wear masks while dancing, according to the latest Scottish government guidance. New rules, published on Friday ahead of the end of most Covid restrictions on Monday, say that face coverings can be removed while dancing, drinking and dining. It followed calls from the industry for...
KidsBBC

Covid in Scotland: Children under 12 to be exempt from wearing face masks

Children under the age of 12 will no longer need to wear face coverings from Monday, according to new Scottish government rules. Previously, those over five were required to wear masks in shops and other indoor settings. New guidance from the government now says under 12s are exempt. Covid mitigation...
Public HealthBBC

Covid in Scotland: Physical distancing to remain in healthcare settings

Physical distancing will remain in healthcare settings, despite Scotland's move beyond level zero on Monday. Scotland's health secretary has confirmed that hospitals, doctors' surgeries and dentists will keep the 2m rule after the majority of coronavirus restrictions are eased. Humza Yousaf said the situation would be reviewed at an unspecified...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Virus 'still with us' as Scotland exits level zero

Scotland has left the final level of coronavirus restrictions. Level zero ended at midnight with almost all of the remaining anti-Covid measures now removed. The legal requirement for physical distancing has stopped in most places and hospitality venues are now allowed to open at full capacity. Large outdoor gatherings can now go ahead.
Protests9&10 News

Some Countries Reinstate COVID-19 Restrictions As Others Roll Back

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in many parts of the globe, prompting the return of restrictions in many countries. That’s sparking unrest. Protesters took to the streets in France, Italy and Australia over the weekend. In France, demonstrators fought back against rules that will make vaccine passports mandatory to...
Energy IndustryThe Independent

Nicola Sturgeon confronted over failure to oppose Cambo oilfield

Nicola Sturgeon was confronted by climate campaigners on Saturday over her failure to oppose the Cambo North Sea oilfield. During an appearance at the Govanhill Carnival in her Glasgow Southside constituency, Scotland’s first minister was cornered by protesters from the Green New Deal Rising and Stop Cambo campaign. Ms Sturgeon...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman discovers she is ‘stuck’ in Croatia after accidentally booking her flight home for next year

A woman’s holiday has lasted longer than she anticipated after she turned up at the airport to catch her flight home, only to find out she accidentally booked her plane ticket for NEXT YEAR.TikToker Lex (@simp4beanz) shared her dilemma as it meant that she was now stuck in Croatia, unable to get a flight home to the UK.You can watch the TikTok video in full here.Sharing a TikTok of herself at the airport with her suitcase, she wrote in text on the video: “As if I’ve just got to the airport at 6am and my flight turns out to be...
HealthPosted by
newschain

‘It’s your fault if I die’ – NHS staff recount abuse from patients

NHS staff have published a video revealing the abuse they have received from patients, including slurs, swearing, racial abuse and threats of legal action. The 90-second video by NHS Lanarkshire begins with a montage showing people clapping in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic when health staff were thanked for their work in the fight against coronavirus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy