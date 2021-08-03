Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Mother Earth strikes in Rothschild thriller

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JpCn3_0bGJdZmP00
Mother Earth winning the 1000 Guineas at the start of the season (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Mother Earth displayed her class once again to take the Group One Prix Rothschild at Deauville.

The filly started as the 19-10 favourite under Ryan Moore and travelled towards the rear of the group for much of the race before being guided through a gap in the field with just over two furlongs remaining.

Having taken up the lead, Mother Earth was challenged by a trio of rivals in the closing stages of the contest, with Sagamiyra, Speak Of The Devil and Rougir all closing.

Aidan O’Brien’s runner prevailed, crossing the line a head in front of Sagamiyra, with Speak Of The Devil a further short head behind and Rougir the same distance away in fourth.

“Ryan gave her a brilliant ride,” O’Brien told Sky Sports Racing

“She’s a very professional filly, she settles very well, relaxes and then quickens.

“She doesn’t do that much then gets to the front, she loves that distance.

“When she gets to the front, she waits a little bit, but that’s not a bad trait.

“I think we’ll probably stay at a mile, she’s professional at a mile and she likes the pace that the milers go.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KGRYT_0bGJdZmP00
Aidan O’Brien was full of praise for Ryan Moore (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA) (PA Wire)

A quick turnaround for the Prix Jacques le Marois on August 15 may be next on the agenda, another Group One contest run over a mile but this time with colts eligible to enter.

“I’d say that’s definitely a possibility because she is so professional, but we’ll see how she comes out of it and see what the lads want to do.

“All those races are open to her, she was in the Breeders’ Cup last year and she ran a big race and was finishing well that day.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

32K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan O'brien
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mother Earth#Sky Sports Racing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
HuffingtonPost

U.S. Wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt Was Seconds From Olympic Final. Then This Happened.

First-time Olympian Sarah Hildebrandt was moments from advancing to the gold-medal match in women’s 50-kilogram freestyle wrestling on Friday. Leading China’s Sun Yanan by 2 points with about 12 seconds left, USA’s Hildebrandt stepped out of bounds, giving a point to her opponent. The clock continued to tick away, with Hildebrandt clinging to a 7-6 lead.
GolfPosted by
NBC Chicago

Olympic Golf Day 8: Round 2 Continues, American Xander Schauffele Maintains Lead

A strange start to golf on Day 8, as second round play continued following Friday's lightning sightings -- the third weather-related disruption of the tournament. Skies were clearer in Tokyo on Saturday (and future forecasts reported good weekend weather) as the men finished hitting rounds. Team USA's Xander Schauffele, the last to putt before Friday's weather delay, hoped his 11-under total of 131 would stick.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Primo primed for Rothschild mission

Ed Walker is anticipating a bold show from “massively exciting” Primo Bacio as she bids to further enhance the outstanding form of this year’s Falmouth Stakes in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville. Alcohol Free and Lady Bowthorpe – the two fillies who finished directly, and less than a length, in...
Worldgeegeez.co.uk

Oisin Murphy continues hot streak with Brighton treble

Dual champion jockey Oisin Murphy continued his flying form as victory on Ravens Ark in the feature Land And Power Civil Contractors Handicap helped him record a treble at Brighton. Murphy, fresh from a remarkable five-timer at Kempton the previous evening and setting the pace in this year’s championship, was...
Golfsandiegouniontribune.com

Harris English maintains 2-stroke lead at TPC Southwind

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Harris English shot a 5-under 65 on Friday at TPC Southwind to hold onto the lead in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational. English withstood strong challenges from Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer to hold the top spot at 13-under 127. Smith had a 62 that required only...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Turner has eyes on Shergar Cup glory once more

Hayley Turner would love to take home the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot on Saturday – quite literally. Turner, who describes the team competition as her favourite event in the calendar, is on a roll as she was the leading rider at the fixture in both 2018 and 2019 and she once again captains the Ladies team in this year’s six-race contest.
TennisPosted by
newschain

Fallon factor back at the Shergar Cup

Cieren Fallon will try to emulate his father, Kieren, by winning the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot on Saturday. Fallon snr was the leading rider at the meeting in 2003, bagging the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle award, while he also formed part of the overall winning team in 2001 and 2002.
GolfTemple Daily Telegram

English builds two-shot lead at St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Harris English shot an 8-under 62 on Thursday to match his lowest PGA Tour round and take the first-round lead in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational. The 2013 winner at TPC Southwind, English had a two-stroke lead over Jim Herman, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter and Matthew Wolff. Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and Marc Leishman were another shot back at 65.
newschain

Pagan powers to stylish Brighton victory

Pagan looks a sprinter bound for bigger and better things judged on an impressive display in the Harry Bloom Memorial “Brighton Bullet”. After filling the runner-up spot on his first two starts of the season at Doncaster and Yarmouth, the William Haggas-trained gelding made it third time lucky in a first-time tongue-tie at Pontefract in June.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Famous first success for Celerity – at the 106th attempt

Celerity produced a 33-1 shock at Haydock on Friday evening – to win her first race at the 106th attempt. Trained by Lisa Williamson and ridden by Erika Parkinson, the seven-year-old – who had her first run at Dundalk over five furlongs in April 2016 – never saw another rival as she made all in the Bet At racingtv.com Fillies’ Handicap.
newschain

Lucas Bjerregaard’s birdie burst gives him the edge at midway point of Hero Open

Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard produced a brilliant burst of scoring to claim the halfway lead in the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews. Bjerregaard birdied six holes in a row on his back nine on his way to adding a superb course-record 62 to his opening 67 for a total of 15 under par, two shots clear of overnight leader Calum Hill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy