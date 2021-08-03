CHEF JASON SANTOS EXPANDS BUTTERMILK & BOURBON TO WATERTOWN’S ARSENAL YARDS

Watertown’s Arsenal Yards is gearing up to officially welcome local celebrity chef and restaurateur, Jason Santos and his newest Buttermilk & Bourbon location opening in Arsenal Yards this August, bringing a taste of Southern hospitality to Watertown. The New Orleans’ inspired restaurant will be an exciting addition to the eclectic mix of offerings at Arsenal Yards, which offers a true neighborhood experience with its more than one million square feet of dining and retail shops, 300 residential apartments, life science space, and a hotel. It is slated to open on August 6, 2021 to the public.