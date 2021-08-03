Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

‘Wicked’ rapist jailed after campaign for justice by victim’s daughter

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42TcvT_0bGJdNQv00
Carvel Bennett (West Midlands Police/PA)

A “wicked” rapist whose 13-year-old victim became pregnant in the 1970s has been jailed decades after the crime, following a successful prosecution pursued by his victim’s daughter.

Carvel Bennett now 74, admitted having sex with the youngster more than 40 years ago, but claimed at his trial that she had seduced him and consented, telling him she was 16.

He was convicted by a Birmingham Crown Court jury in less than two hours, and jailed for 11 years on Tuesday.

Giving evidence at his trial, unapologetic Bennett was asked if he owed anything to his victim, and replied: “I don’t feel I have to apologise to her. I don’t feel I have done anything to her.”

Carvel Bennett, you have caused total carnage. Your act of violence decimated any potential relationship between my birth mother and I because you chose to rape a child

Judge Martin Hurst, sentencing, told Bennett, who had no previous convictions, he had engaged in “victim-blaming” at the trial, adding: “You hold her responsible for your wicked act.”

He said the jury had seen through the rapist’s “ridiculous” claim that the victim had instigated sex, having “concocted evidence” for the trial.

The judge said: “Your behaviour that day has ruined at least two lives and I hope you spend time in prison considering it.”

Bennett, of Hansons Bridge Road, Birmingham, did not react as he was sentenced.

The victim had turned 14 by the time she gave birth to a baby girl, who was fostered and later put up for adoption.

DNA results proved Bennett was the father, though he had denied paternity at the time of the offence and during the new police investigation in 2019.

The fresh inquiry only took place after the victim’s now adult daughter campaigned for the case to be investigated.

In court she was praised by the judge who said she had “pursued justice in this case for herself and her mother, doggedly and with determination”.

The judge said the authorities, including police and social services, had been told of the offence in the 1970s, but felt “brushing it under the carpet” was the way to handle the accusation.

He said a “harrowing note from social services” at the time showed the victim’s mother “immediately disowned her” after discovering she was pregnant.

The child was placed into adoption with a family of a different ethnic background, the judge added.

Judge Hurst said the victim’s daughter, who only discovered the truth when her files were released to her on her 18th birthday, “met many closed doors, and essentially she had to persuade her mother to relive the trauma” to get a successful prosecution.

“Pursuit of justice must be commended and I do commend her for taking those steps, and I can only encourage others to do the same,” the judge said.

A powerful victim impact statement on behalf of Bennett’s victim was read in court, in which she remembered being told to “say nothing”, adding: “I knew no-one would care or believe me.”

She was told to “go back to school as normal” immediately after the birth.

“I had no support and was scared – I was left to deal with it alone,” she said.

“To be raped, pregnant and give birth was traumatic and horrendous for me.

“People told me how disgusting I was, being pregnant as a child. I was carrying his shame, although for me, the shame was also mine.”

Bennett’s daughter read her own impact statement in court, telling him as he sat yards away in the dock: “Carvel Bennett, you have caused total carnage.

“Your act of violence decimated any potential relationship between my birth mother and I because you chose to rape a child.”

At times emotional, she charted the years of upset after his crime.

Addressing Bennett, wearing glasses and a mask, and leaning forward with his left hand to his ear, she told him he had “evaded justice” for years.

“You have got to have a ‘family life’,” she said.

“You had the opportunity to get married, have children, live with those children and watch them grow up.”

She spoke of the “devastation” her mother must have felt at being separated from her daughter in hospital, and how “another bond and attachment was broken” a few months later when she herself was moved from foster care to adoption.

The victim’s daughter also spoke of “times spent wondering who I looked like, why I wasn’t with my birth mother, why hadn’t I been wanted – with no one to share those feelings with”.

She said: “Because you chose to rape a child I have had my birth identity stolen from me on my maternal and paternal sides.

“What has been passed down to me is intergenerational trauma – a family heirloom I’d rather not have.”

She spoke of making the “horrifying” discovery about her background, at the age of 18, and “to know that I am, for some, the embodiment of one of the worst things that could happen to someone”.

But she added: “I am more than evidence, I am more than a witness, I am more than a ‘product’ of rape.

“I am not your shame and I will not carry the shame and horror of what you chose to do.”

Speaking afterwards, the victim’s daughter, who cannot be identified to protect her mother’s identity, said she was “pleased” and “relieved”, adding it “should not have taken more than 40 years for a child rapist to be away from children in Birmingham”.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

32K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Rapist#Uk#A Birmingham Crown Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Mother hits out at ‘pure evil’ killer who stabbed daughter 120 times after she mistook him for Uber driver

The mother of a girl who was murdered after she mistook a stranger’s vehicle for her Uber has hit out at the “pure evil” man convicted of her killing.Nathaniel Rowland was found guilty in the violent murder of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson after a jury deliberated for less than an hour on Tuesday.The University of South Carolina student was abducted and stabbed roughly 120 times after she got into Rowland’s car thinking it was an Uber ride in 2019.Ahead of Rowland’s sentencing, the victim’s mother Marci Josephson gave a harrowing six minute victim impact statement in which she hit out...
CelebritiesBBC

Rapist Anthony Burn jailed for life for abuse spanning 40 years

A prolific paedophile who carried out campaigns of rape against girls as young as nine over almost four decades has been jailed for life. Anthony Burn abused his first victim in Northumberland in the 1980s when he was aged 17, and went on to abuse four others, and two more in Cambridgeshire.
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

‘Santa’ convicted of sex attacks avoids jail

A Santa impersonator who sexually assaulted two women while he was working has avoided jail. Raymond Finn, 71, preyed on his adult victims while he was dressed as Father Christmas in December 2018, Northumbria Police said. When the two women complained, Finn was immediately dismissed from the job and he...
WREG

East Tennessee mother seeks justice after daughter assaulted

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton mother who said her 10-year-old daughter was brutally attacked by who she thought were friends is seeking justice against her daughter’s attackers. At this time, WJHL is only using the first name of the mother, Brittany, and refraining from using her daughter’s name or...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Omagh bombing: The families’ long campaign for justice

Here are some of the key events in the Omagh families’ long quest for justice for their loved ones. In September, a month after the bombing, the RUC and Garda arrest 12 men in connection with the atrocity. They subsequently release all of them without charge. 1999. Seven men are...
Pasco, WAPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Pasco Knife Waver Threatened to Kill Victim, Now He’s In Jail

The suspect was apprehended Friday, but now Pasco Police say this guy threatened to kill a would-be victim in Pasco. 25-year-old Abel Espinobarros-Piñeda of Pasco was spotted shortly after an alleged assault threat that occurred near 8th and Lewis Streets. Police reported he threatened to kill the victim. Police didn't...
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Man Jailed For 13 Years After 3-Month-Old Daughter Died Of 'Catastrophic' Brain Injuries, Rib Fractures

A 33-year-old man has been jailed for murdering his three-month-old daughter who died last year after suffering catastrophic brain and skull injuries. Anthony Miley of Cheshire in England was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in jail after the court found him guilty of manslaughter charges in his daughter's death on July 23, 2020. The infant's mother, 33-year-old Stephanie Shore, was acquitted of murder charges, BBC News reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy