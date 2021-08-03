Ellen Pompeo Reveals She Has ‘No Desire’ To Act Again After Grey’s Anatomy
Ellen Pompeo is opening up about her plans after her time on Grey’s Anatomy, and it’s not what you may think!. The star revealed that she currently has “no desire” to act again following her role as Meredith Grey on the hit medical drama. “I’m not saying I’ll never act again; I very well may, but I’m not super excited about continuing my acting career,” Pompeo revealed during a recent podcast episode of “Ladies First With Laura Brown.”www.fame10.com
