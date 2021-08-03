Ellen Pompeo Reveals She Has ‘No Desire’ To Act Again After Grey’s Anatomy

"Grey's Anatomy" has been on the air for a record 17 seasons — it's the longest running primetime medical drama in TV history — following its 2005 debut. And it's gearing up to launch season 18 in the fall of 2021. The crazy lives of the surgical interns, residents and attendings at fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital have captured the attention of millions for 380 episodes on which a countless number of actors have appeared throughout the show's lengthy run. Led by star and producer Ellen Pompeo, who's played titular character Dr. Meredith Grey since the series' stars, many members of the expansive ensemble have become so synonymous with the ABC hit that fans are unfamiliar with their lives before they joined Seattle's most eventful medical staff. Jesse Williams announced in May 2021 that he was leaving the series after 12 seasons, but in honor of his 40th birthday on Aug. 5, 2021, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of the cast's lives before they donned scrubs…