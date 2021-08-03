Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Two sailing golds and silver success on day 11 – British medallists in Tokyo

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pAFID_0bGJd7OY00
Keely Hodgkinson won a silver medal (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Keely Hodgkinson claimed Team GB’s first track and field medal of the Tokyo Olympics as eight were added to the overall total on day 11.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners after Tuesday’s action at the Games.

Gold 13, Silver 17, Bronze 13. Total 43.

Gold

Day 11, Giles Scott, men’s Finn class

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TkyJF_0bGJd7OY00
Giles Scott defended his Rio 2016 title (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Day 11, Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell, men’s 49er

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n06cG_0bGJd7OY00
Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell secured gold (Bernat Armangue/AP) (AP)

Day 10, Laura Collett, Tom McEwen and Oliver Townend, eventing team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EAtM9_0bGJd7OY00
Laura Collett helped Great Britain to gold (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Day nine, Max Whitlock, men’s pommel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nStW8_0bGJd7OY00
Max Whitlock retained his pommel title (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day nine, Charlotte Worthington, women’s BMX freestyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QK9CN_0bGJd7OY00
Charlotte Worthington won the first BMX freestyle event at the Games (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day eight, 4×100 mixed medley relay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DDLh_0bGJd7OY00
Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin and Kathleen Dawson delivered in the pool (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Day eight, mixed team triathlon relay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AFDhh_0bGJd7OY00
Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee won the first Olympic mixed team relay (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Day seven, Beth Shriever, women’s BMX racing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u7vYd_0bGJd7OY00
Beth Shriever won Great Britain’s first BMX racing gold (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Day five, men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A0UdS_0bGJd7OY00
Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards and James Guy secured relay gold (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Day four, Tom Dean, men’s 200 metres freestyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35yJLP_0bGJd7OY00
Tom Dean was a surprise winner of the men’s 200m freestyle (PA Wire)

Day three, Adam Peaty, men’s 100m breaststroke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MI7j1_0bGJd7OY00
Adam Peaty retained his 100m breaststroke title (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Day three, Tom Pidcock, men’s mountain bike race

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MECwy_0bGJd7OY00
Tom Pidcock raced to mountain bike gold in Tokyo (Thibault Camus/AP) (AP)

Day three, Tom Daley & Matty Lee, men’s 10 metres platform diving

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05akhh_0bGJd7OY00
Tom Daley ended his long wait for Olympic gold with partner Matty Lee (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Silver

Day 11, Keely Hodgkinson, women’s 800 metres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UqsGc_0bGJd7OY00
Keely Hodgkinson finished second in the 800 metres (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Day 11, Pat McCormack, boxing, men’s welterweight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01yz1A_0bGJd7OY00
Pat McCormack won silver in the ring (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Day 11, cycling, men’s team sprint

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e4a7l_0bGJd7OY00
Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens and Jason Kenny lost to Holland in the final (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Day 11, cycling, women’s team pursuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39EGBi_0bGJd7OY00
Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Neah Evans, Josie Knight and Elinor Barker had to settle for silver (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Day 11, John Gimson and Anna Burnet, mixed Nacra 17 class

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RXsga_0bGJd7OY00
Anna Burnet and John Gimson claimed silver (Gregorio Borgia/AP) (AP)

Day 10, Emily Campbell, weightlifting, women’s +87kg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b2nTz_0bGJd7OY00
Emily Campbell secured Great Britain’s first women’s Olympic weightlifting medal (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Day 10, Tom McEwen, eventing individual

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44looo_0bGJd7OY00
Tom McEwen had a fine day in Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Day nine, men’s 4x100metres medley relay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24PIM8_0bGJd7OY00
It was silver for Luke Greenbank, Duncan Scott, James Guy and Adam Peaty (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Day seven, Kye Whyte, men’s BMX racing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WbRLe_0bGJd7OY00
Kye Whyte won silver on his BMX (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Day seven, Duncan Scott, men’s 200 metres individual medley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a7pAU_0bGJd7OY00
Scott took silver in the 200m medley (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Day six, Mallory Franklin, canoe slalom, women’s C1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WPzBo_0bGJd7OY00
Mallory Franklin took silver (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Day five, rowing, men’s quadruple sculls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ExZsA_0bGJd7OY00
Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont celebrate their silver medal (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day four, Duncan Scott, men’s 200 metres freestyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I2UNF_0bGJd7OY00
Favourite Duncan Scott had to settle for second place in the men’s 200m freestyle (PA Wire)

Day four, Georgia Taylor-Brown, women’s triathlon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0El6OU_0bGJd7OY00
Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame a puncture to grab second place in the women’s triathlon (PA Wire)

Day three, Alex Yee, men’s triathlon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBJgE_0bGJd7OY00
Alex Yee maintained Great Britain’s fine triathlon tradition (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Day three, Lauren Williams, taekwondo, women’s -67kg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1egAn3_0bGJd7OY00
Lauren Williams, left, had to settle for silver (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Day two, Bradly Sinden, taekwondo, men’s -68kg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20CBqv_0bGJd7OY00
Bradly Sinden settled for taekwondo silver (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Bronze

Day 11, Jack Laugher, men’s 3m springboard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zLf0T_0bGJd7OY00
Jack Laugher won a third Olympic medal (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Day nine, Declan Brooks, men’s BMX freestyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v5976_0bGJd7OY00
Declan Brooks bagged a bronze (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day eight, Karriss Artingstall, boxing, women’s featherweight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1elK3Z_0bGJd7OY00
Karriss Artingstall, left, took gold home (Frank Franklin II/AP) (AP)

Day eight, Emma Wilson, women’s windsurfer RS:X

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zB9e4_0bGJd7OY00
Emma Wilson won bronze (PA via DPA) (PA Media)

Day seven, Bryony Page, women’s trampoline

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4McITA_0bGJd7OY00
Bryony Page added a second Olympic medal of her career (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day seven, Luke Greenbank, men’s 200 metres backstroke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Km2Uf_0bGJd7OY00
Luke Greenbank took bronze in the pool (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Day seven, men’s eight rowing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXZ01_0bGJd7OY00
Great Britain men’s eight celebrate on the podium (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day six, Matt Coward-Holley, shooting, men’s trap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KfT5x_0bGJd7OY00
Matt Coward-Holley claimed bronze on day six in the men’s trap (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day five, Charlotte Dujardin, equestrian, individual dressage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Tpae_0bGJd7OY00
Charlotte Dujardin celebrates winning bronze (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Day four, gymnastics, women’s final

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YPdRz_0bGJd7OY00
Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova won an unlikely medal (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Day four, Bianca Walkden, taekwondo, women’s +67kg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28TXCe_0bGJd7OY00
Bianca Walkden finished third (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day four, Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry, team dressage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s2zW0_0bGJd7OY00
Charlotte Dujardin claimed a fifth Olympic medal (Friso Gentsch/PA) (PA Media)

Day two, Chelsie Giles, judo, women’s -52kg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rsifn_0bGJd7OY00
Chelsie Giles won a surprise judo bronze (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

32K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Max Whitlock
Person
Bradly Sinden
Person
Adam Peaty
Person
Charlotte Dujardin
Person
Luke Greenbank
Person
Jack Laugher
Person
Bryony Page
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmx Racing#Track And Field#British#Team Gb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsGolf Digest

German pentathlete sobbing as she misses out on gold because her horse wouldn’t jump is what the Olympics are all about

You might think the Olympics are about athletic prowess. You might think they are about global unity, sportsmanship, and a carefully regulated dose of nationalism. You may even think they are about personal triumph in the face of immeasurable odds. But here’s the deal: The vast majority of the athletes at the Olympics lose. In fact, you could make the argument that the Olympics are more synonymous with losing than winning, and countless unforgettable moments over the years—Nancy Kerrigan, Mary Decker, now Simone Biles—back that up.
Sportstalesbuzz.com

Morhad Amdouni sparks Olympic water bottle controversy

French runner Morhad Amdouni caused a stir during the Olympic men’s marathon Sunday when he knocked over a row of water bottles at a hydration station before grabbing the last one for himself. “I’ll probably let the audience be the judge as to whether that’s been done deliberately,” former track...
Sportsyachtsandyachting.co.uk

Heartbreak and tension for British Sailing Team on Tokyo2020 day six

There was a marked change on day six of the Tokyo2020 regatta, from the big breeze of the last two days to just 6-8 knots. Skies were overcast and the temperature was a sweltering 34 degrees. The British Sailing Team are still the ones to beat, but there was heartbreak...
Worldolympics.com

ARAI Chizuru becomes sixth Japanese judo gold medallist at Tokyo 2020

ARAI Chizuru made it six gold medals for Japanese judokas at Tokyo 2020, after beating Michaela Polleres of Austria by Waza-Ari in the -70kg gold medal match in the Nippon Budokan. The two-time world champion triumphed in a close final against the 2021 world championship bronze medallist, with a single...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Philanthropist who backed silver medallist hails ‘mind-blowing’ success

Teenager Keely Hodgkinson who is not funded by British Athletics, claimed second place in the 800 metres and smashed the long-held national record. The 19-year-old has been backed by Barrie Wells, a millionaire businessman and philanthropist who has previously helped fund 18 athletes, including Jessica Ennis-Hill and Katarina Johnson-Thompson, to the London 2012 Olympics.
Worldcyclingweekly.com

Tokyo 2020 Olympics track day two: More records tumble, another shock crash and two silvers for Team GB

The second day of the track cycling in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was, once again, very eventful with multiple world and Olympic records falling as well as a bizarre crash. The action started with a bang with Team GB coming out and breaking the world record in the women's team pursuit against the USA which put them through into the gold medal final. But moments after the race Katie Archibald rode into the back of Neah Evans as the teams chatted on their way back to track centre. Fortunately, everyone was okay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy