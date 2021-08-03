Two sailing golds and silver success on day 11 – British medallists in Tokyo

You might think the Olympics are about athletic prowess. You might think they are about global unity, sportsmanship, and a carefully regulated dose of nationalism. You may even think they are about personal triumph in the face of immeasurable odds. But here’s the deal: The vast majority of the athletes at the Olympics lose. In fact, you could make the argument that the Olympics are more synonymous with losing than winning, and countless unforgettable moments over the years—Nancy Kerrigan, Mary Decker, now Simone Biles—back that up.
French runner Morhad Amdouni caused a stir during the Olympic men’s marathon Sunday when he knocked over a row of water bottles at a hydration station before grabbing the last one for himself. “I’ll probably let the audience be the judge as to whether that’s been done deliberately,” former track...
Ben Maher jumped to another gold for Team GB after sailors Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre also stood on top of the podium. Sky Brown made history by becoming Great Britain’s youngest ever medallist with skateboarding bronze, while boxers Ben Whittaker and Frazer Clarke won silver and bronze respectively. Here,...
Mallory Franklin became only the second British woman to win a medal in Olympic canoe slalom by taking silver in the C1 class while shooter Matt Coward-Holley collected bronze in the men’s trap. Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners after Thursday’s action at Tokyo 2020. Gold...
Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte made BMX history for Great Britain as they delivered gold and silver at the Ariake Urban Sports Park. Swimmers Duncan Scott and Luke Greenbank took silver and bronze respectively in the pool, Bryony Page claimed a bronze on the trampoline and the men’s eight rowing crew also finished third.
It was always going to be hard for Team GB to follow Magic Monday at the Tokyo Olympics – but it wasn’t without trying. Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners. Gold 4, Silver 5, Bronze 4. Total 13. Gold. Day four, Tom Dean, men’s 200 metres...
Team GB enjoyed a brilliant day three at the Tokyo Olympics. Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners. Gold 3, Silver 3, Bronze 1. Total 7. Day three, Tom Pidcock, men’s mountain bike race. Day three, Tom Daley & Matty Lee, men’s 10 metres platform diving. Silver.
Tom Dean also became the first British male swimmer to win more than one gold at a single Olympics in 113 years, while the men’s quadruple sculls claimed a silver. Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners. Gold 5, Silver 6, Bronze 5. Total 16. Gold. Day...
Great Britain won gold in the mixed team triathlon relay and 4x100m mixed medley swimming relay on day eight in Tokyo. Emma Wilson and Karriss Artingstall added bronze medals in the women’s windsurfer RS:X and women’s featherweight boxing competition respectively. Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners...
There was a marked change on day six of the Tokyo2020 regatta, from the big breeze of the last two days to just 6-8 knots. Skies were overcast and the temperature was a sweltering 34 degrees. The British Sailing Team are still the ones to beat, but there was heartbreak...
ARAI Chizuru made it six gold medals for Japanese judokas at Tokyo 2020, after beating Michaela Polleres of Austria by Waza-Ari in the -70kg gold medal match in the Nippon Budokan. The two-time world champion triumphed in a close final against the 2021 world championship bronze medallist, with a single...
Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners after Monday’s action at the Olympics. Gold 11, Silver 12, Bronze 12. Total 35. Day 10, Laura Collett, Tom McEwen and Oliver Townend, eventing team. Day nine, Max Whitlock, men’s pommel. Day nine, Charlotte Worthington, women’s BMX freestyle. Day eight,...
The day’s sailing events get underway at 12.00pm (local) with heats in the men and women’s 470 two-person dinghy events. There are also the medal races for the 49er FX Women and the 49er Men. Who should I expect to see?. New Zealand’s Peter Burling and Blair Tuke of New...
Max Whitlock defended his gymnastics pommel title and Charlotte Worthington dazzled in her BMX freestyle cycling final to give Great Britain two golds on day nine of the Olympic Games. Adam Peaty, Luke Greenbank, James Guy and Duncan Scott took 4x100m medley silver to give Team GB’s swimmers a record...
Teenager Keely Hodgkinson who is not funded by British Athletics, claimed second place in the 800 metres and smashed the long-held national record. The 19-year-old has been backed by Barrie Wells, a millionaire businessman and philanthropist who has previously helped fund 18 athletes, including Jessica Ennis-Hill and Katarina Johnson-Thompson, to the London 2012 Olympics.
Laura Kenny has been selected as Great Britain’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the Olympics in Tokyo. Kenny claimed her fifth Olympic title and became the first British woman to win gold at three successive Games after victory in the women’s Madison alongside Katie Archibald. Kenny said: “It’s...
The second day of the track cycling in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was, once again, very eventful with multiple world and Olympic records falling as well as a bizarre crash. The action started with a bang with Team GB coming out and breaking the world record in the women's team pursuit against the USA which put them through into the gold medal final. But moments after the race Katie Archibald rode into the back of Neah Evans as the teams chatted on their way back to track centre. Fortunately, everyone was okay.
Giles Scott ensured Team GB‘s dominance of the Finn event continued by defending his Olympic title in the class’ last appearance at the Games. Scott won gold in Rio 2016 at a canter, triumphing by 32 points, but was pushed much harder five years later. He did actually win six...
Comments / 0