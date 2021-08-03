Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nolan Arenado trade: Assessing Rockies-Cardinals deal six months later

By Patrick Saunders
burlington-record.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been six months since the Nolan Arenado trade rocked the Rockies. The blockbuster hasn’t turned out quite like many expected. To refresh your memory, after months of rumors and contentious feelings between the star third baseman and former general manager Jeff Bridich, the Rockies traded Arenado — and sent $51 million — to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for big-league left-hander Austin Gomber and four prospects: right-handers Tony Locey and RHP Jake Sommers, along with infielders Mateo Gil and Elehuris Montero.

www.burlington-record.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bridich
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
John Mozeliak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies Cardinals#The St Louis Cardinals#Triple A#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBtheScore

Report: Yankees make trade offer for Rockies' Story

The New York Yankees have offered a trade to the Colorado Rockies for shortstop Trevor Story, reports Jon Heyman of MLB Network. It is unclear who the Yankees have made available to the Rockies in a potential deal. The Yankees were already reported to be interested in acquiring Story, but...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Rockies, Reds Reportedly Agree To Pitcher Trade

As the MLB trade deadline draws near, teams have to make a final decision on whether they will be buyers or sellers this year. The Cincinnati Reds are clearly in the former category. After trading for New York Yankees relievers Justin Wilson and Luis Cessa late last night, the Reds added another piece to their bullpen today.
MLBmountainjackpot.com

Trade Rumors Haunt the Colorado Rockies

For many Rockies’ fans the 2021 season started off on a bad note when fan favorite Nolan Arenado headed out the door as part of a major trade deal. He now wears the uniform of a hated bird (member of the St. Louis Cardinals). Regardless, Nolan stole the show at...
MLBallfans.co

Will the Rockies deal ‘experienced’ Cron?

LOS ANGELES — With the Trade Deadline approaching, a who’s who of scouts arrived early at Dodger Stadium with eyes on Rockies starter Jon Gray, shortstop Trevor Story and relief pitchers Mychal Givens and Daniel Bard — among others. Through 81 games going into his start on Sunday, Cron, 31,...
MLBchatsports.com

Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis pursuing Rockies’ Trevor Story

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 28: Trevor Story #27 of the Colorado Rockies rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run in the first inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 28, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
MLBchatsports.com

The Rockies get an Ohtani marketing lesson—at the trade deadline

The Best Ways to Make Money in Major League Baseball:. The Los Angeles Angels are currently 10.5 games back in a top-heavy American League West. They are seven games ahead of the Rockies in the win column, and without Mike Trout for most of the year, the Angels have been forced to persevere without a generational talent.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds trade rumors: Cincinnati finalizing deal for Rockies’ Mychal Givens

May 16, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Mychal Givens (60) reacts to his bases on ball call in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. The Cincinnati Reds are not done adding pieces to their bullpen. With the trade deadline just...
Champlain, NYPress-Republican

Cardinals, Rockies, Miners, Lightning advance to CVBL semifinals

BEEKMANTOWN — The Champlain Rockies advanced to the Champlain Valley Baseball League semifinals with a 6-5 defeat of the Meron's/Criss Consulting Expos, Sunday. Marcus Lefebvre recorded a game-high three hits and three RBIs to power the winners, while DJ Barber picked up the complete-game win with four strikeouts. Robby Knowles...
Colorado Statechatsports.com

Why the Colorado Rockies boycott is completely dead in the water

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 15: Rockies owner/chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dick Monfort stands in the stands and looks on before a game between the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field on September 15, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Many fans of...
MLBtheScore

Cardinals remove Arenado with forearm injury after HBP

The St. Louis Cardinals removed third baseman Nolan Arenado from Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Indians after he was struck by a pitch in the fifth inning, the team announced. Arenado is day-to-day with a right forearm contusion. The 30-year-old attempted to play in the bottom half of the fifth...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Pair of hits in return

Arenado (forearm) went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Twins on Friday. The veteran slugger was thought to have a good chance of not missing any additional time beyond his early exit from Wednesday's game after getting plunked in the forearm, and that ultimately proved correct. Arenado is wrapping up July wielding a hot bat, as Friday's production pushed his slash line over the last nine contests to an outstanding .324/.410/.676 across 39 plate appearances.
MLBnumberfire.com

Garrett Hampson starting on Saturday for Rockies

Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Hampson is getting the nod at third base while batting leadoff against Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Hampson for 1.2 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 12.7...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

C.J. Cron cracks two homers and Rockies maul Marlins

C.J. Cron hit two homers, drove in four runs and scored four times, Charlie Blackmon, Elias Diaz and Ryan McMahon also went deep, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 14-2 in Denver on Friday night. Sam Hilliard had three hits while Cron, Diaz, Blackmon, Brendan Rodgers and Trevor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy