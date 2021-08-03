Nolan Arenado trade: Assessing Rockies-Cardinals deal six months later

It’s been six months since the Nolan Arenado trade rocked the Rockies. The blockbuster hasn’t turned out quite like many expected. To refresh your memory, after months of rumors and contentious feelings between the star third baseman and former general manager Jeff Bridich, the Rockies traded Arenado — and sent $51 million — to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for big-league left-hander Austin Gomber and four prospects: right-handers Tony Locey and RHP Jake Sommers, along with infielders Mateo Gil and Elehuris Montero.